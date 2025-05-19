The Deep End: A Soldier’s Leap Toward Purpose and Possibility

Photo By Jean Graves | Spc. Jordan Bowman poses outside the emergency entrance of Bayne-Jones Army Community...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Spc. Jordan Bowman poses outside the emergency entrance of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana, May 16, 2025. Bowman, who works in the BJACH emergency department, is training for an Ironman triathlon after overcoming a lifelong fear of water. see less | View Image Page

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Spc. Jordan Bowman never expected that a fear he carried since childhood would be the key to unlocking a journey of self-discovery, strength and purpose.



A combat medic assigned to Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, Bowman is known throughout the emergency department not just for his clinical skills but for his quiet leadership and relentless drive to grow — mentally, physically and professionally. But just a few short months ago, this confident caregiver faced one of his greatest personal challenges when he was asked to support a combat water survival training event during the BJACH Forge field exercise.



Assigned to provide medical coverage, Bowman showed up in physical training gear expecting to observe. What he didn’t expect was to be asked to assist with the five-minute water tread portion of the event.



Without hesitation, he said, “Good,” and jumped in.



It was more than a spontaneous act of bravery — it was a turning point.

As a child, Bowman nearly drowned in a neighbor’s pool. Though he physically recovered, the experience instilled a deep fear of water that followed him into adulthood.



“I’d go to pools growing up, but I stayed in the shallow end,” he said. “I never even tried to enter the deep end.”



That day at the Forge, something shifted. What began as a request to assist turned into a chance to confront a long-standing fear.



“I wasn’t the best at treading water, but I knew I could float and survive if I needed to,” Bowman said. “So, I just said, ‘Roger that,’ and went for it. I figured if I was scared, this was the perfect time to stop being scared — and I trusted the people around me. I knew I wasn’t alone.”



After completing the training event, Bowman stayed behind with teammates who encouraged him to try the diving board for the first time.

One of them, Spc. Sean Kim has become a regular training partner and mentor in the pool.



“He’s been helping me learn the basics — breathing, form, and building endurance,” Bowman said. “When I started, I couldn’t swim 50 meters. Now I’m doing 600. And it’s because I have people supporting me.”



Bowman’s drive to serve was inspired early on by the story of Pfc. Desmond T. Doss — the World War II combat medic portrayed in the film Hacksaw Ridge — whose courage under fire left a lasting impression.



“That movie showed me what it means to serve others selflessly,” he said. “It made me want to be a medic.”



His determination to grow comes from modern influences, too — including retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink and endurance athlete David Goggins.



“The way they talk about discomfort and resilience really stuck with me,” Bowman said. “You don’t wait until you feel ready. You get up and do the hard thing anyway.”



That mindset fuels his next goal: competing in an Ironman triathlon in 2026 — a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run.



That “no quit” mindset is exactly what his leaders see in him.



“Bowman is mature beyond his years,” said Sgt. 1st Class Chip Allen, his noncommissioned officer in charge. “He’s honest about both his shortcomings and successes, and he thrives off growing from challenges. He has stepped into a mentorship role for junior medics, and their growth reflects his influence.”



Bowman’s ambition goes beyond the pool. He applied and was awarded a full scholarship to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, but chose not to attend after learning how few cadets are selected for medical school directly from the academy. Instead, he plans to separate in 2026, complete his undergraduate degree and attend medical school through the Health Professions Scholarship Program.



“My time at BJACH changed everything,” Bowman said. “Working in the ER, learning from the providers, seeing what’s possible — it made me realize I don’t want to stop at being a medic. I want to become a doctor.”



Bowman credits his internal motivation to people like his childhood best friend, Sgt. Landon Gnade, a member Georgia National Guard.



“Landon taught me how to keep a level head, even when things feel overwhelming,” Bowman said. “That mindset helped me make the most of being here at Fort Johnson and helped me see that discomfort isn’t something to avoid — it’s a chance to grow.”



While Bowman’s path has been fueled by self-reflection and self-discipline, leaders emphasize that not everyone navigates fear and adversity the same way — and no one must go it alone.



“Spc. Bowman’s story reflects a journey that’s common among many Soldiers: facing internal conflict, confronting past pain, and realizing change must come from within,” said Lt. Col. Alexander Ragan, director of psychological health for the installation. “His self-awareness and motivation are powerful, but we also want every Soldier and Family member to know there are resources, programs and people who can support you when those things feel out of reach.”



According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 12.5% of adults experience phobias. For some, fears can be so intense they interfere with daily life — and even impact mission readiness.



“At JRTC and Fort Johnson, we focus on helping people recognize their strengths and reframe challenges as opportunities for growth,” Ragan said. “Whether through therapy, peer support or self-help tools, we want people to know that seeking support is a sign of strength, not weakness.”



For Bowman, the journey continues — one lap, one mile, and one goal at a time.



“I want people to see that it’s possible to overcome challenges,” he said. “If I can go from being afraid of water to training for an Ironman, anyone can achieve more than they thought possible.”



Editor’s Note: To speak with someone from the behavioral health team at JRTC and Fort Johnson, visit Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital’s 6th floor clinic, or contact your unit Embedded Behavioral Health provider.