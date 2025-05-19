Sault Ste. Marie local recognized as enlisted Coast Guardsman of the year

May 20, 2025

Lt. Joseph Snyder

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Benette Swanson, a machinery technician, was recognized as the Coast Guard’s Enlisted Person of the Year in Washington, D.C., on April 30th.



Swanson, a native of Sault Ste. Marie, enlisted in the Coast Guard in 2021 and was assigned to Aids to Navigation Team (ANT) Sault Ste. Marie in 2024. He was recognized for his commendable technical proficiency, his ability to lead others, and his embodiment of the Coast Guard’s core values of Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty. Notably, he achieved his required qualifications in record time, led the ANT to remove 109 pieces of aid to navigation in advance of the ice season, and spent 100 hours volunteering in his community, including coaching youth sports and promoting boating safety and conservation as president of the Saint Marys River Walleye Club.



Swanson was presented with the award at Coast Guard Headquarters by Vice Adm. Peter W. Gautier, Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, and Master Chief Petty Officer Heath B. Jones, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard. His father, mother, sisters, grandparents and girlfriend were also in attendance.



In addition to serving in the Coast Guard, Swanson is enrolled at Lake Superior State University where he is working towards an associate degree in general education.



