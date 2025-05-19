Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade Medical Department Activity undergoes Joint Commission survey

    Fort Meade Medical Department Activity

    Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | The Fort Meade Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) provides medical and environmental...... read more read more

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Story by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md.– Surveyors from the Joint Commission evaluated the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity May 12-16, 2025, as part of its ongoing commitment to ensuring the highest standards of patient care and safety.

    The triennial re-accreditation evaluated Fort Meade MEDDAC’s facilities located in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

    The Joint Commission accredits and certifies over 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. Surveyors conducted a comprehensive review of Fort Meade MEDDAC’s healthcare services, facilities, processes and procedures.

    The evaluation encompasses over 1000 Elements of Performance that cover 16 accreditation standards within the 2025 Ambulatory Care Manual. Additionally, the organization’s Patient Centered Medical Home, Behavioral Health Care, and Human Services Accreditations received a very thorough evaluation for re-certification.

    “Our team welcomed the opportunity to demonstrate our dedication to excellence in healthcare,” said Army Col. Darryl Metcalf, commander of Fort Meade MEDDAC. “These evaluations are critical in helping us continuously improve and uphold the highest standards for the beneficiaries we serve.”

    Joint Commission reviewers observed clinical practices and procedures, interviewed staff and patients, and examined compliance with established process standards. The visit underscores Fort Meade MEDDAC’s commitment to transparency and continual improvement in military health care.

    During the final out brief, the lead surveyor informed Fort Meade MEDDAC staff that the organization was the first facility surveyed in many years to receive zero findings during the Patient Centered Medical Home survey.

    “This [zero finding in the PCMH survey] is a truly remarkable achievement and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team,” Metcalf said.

    With the evaluation completed, Fort Meade MEDDAC staff will focus on resolving observations and implementing recommendations from The Joint Commission’s evaluation to enhance the quality and safety of care.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 09:51
    Story ID: 498436
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Medical Department Activity undergoes Joint Commission survey, by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Meade Medical Department Activity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Health and wellness

    TAGS

    survey
    Joint Commission
    NCR Network

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download