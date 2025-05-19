Honoring the Legacy and Mission of U.S. TENTH Fleet

Photo By Axel Collazo | Today, we proudly celebrate the establishment of U.S. TENTH Fleet, founded on May 20,...... read more read more Photo By Axel Collazo | Today, we proudly celebrate the establishment of U.S. TENTH Fleet, founded on May 20, 1943, to lead anti-submarine warfare (ASW) efforts in the Atlantic during World War II. Since then, the Fleet has evolved to meet the dynamic demands of maritime operations and continues to play a critical role in ensuring the Navy’s ability to operate freely across the globe and defending our nation. The legacy of TENTH Fleet is tied to the Naval Security Group (NSG), tracing its origins to the Navy’s Code and Signal Section. On March 11, 1935, it became the Communication Security Group, expanding during WWII and relocating to the Nebraska Avenue Annex in Washington, D.C.—which became the Naval Security Station in September 1950. The NSG was officially designated on Jan. 20, 1950, and later redesignated as the Naval Security Group Command on July 1, 1968. In November 1995, the command moved to Fort Meade, Maryland, and was disestablished on Sep. 30, 2005, with its elements realigned under Naval Network Warfare Command (NETWARCOM) as the Information Operations Directorate the following day. Recognizing the growing importance of cyber operations, Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. TENTH Fleet was re-established at Fort Meade on Jan. 29, 2010. This modern iteration capitalized on existing NETWARCOM infrastructure and personnel—many of whom had once been part of the Naval Security Group. Through the twists and turns the personnel operating as U.S. TENTH FLEET, NSG, NETWARCOM, and/or Fleet Cyber Command have had lasting impact towards the security of the Navy and Nation. To the Sailors, civilians, and partners of Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. TENTH Fleet, thank you for your dedication, innovation, and unwavering service. Your work ensures that our Navy remains secure, connected, and ready—across all domains! see less | View Image Page

Honoring the Legacy and Mission of U.S. TENTH Fleet



Today, we proudly celebrate the establishment of U.S. TENTH Fleet, founded on May 20, 1943, to lead anti-submarine warfare (ASW) efforts in the Atlantic during World War II. Since then, the Fleet has evolved to meet the dynamic demands of maritime operations and continues to play a critical role in ensuring the Navy’s ability to operate freely across the globe and defending our nation.



The legacy of TENTH Fleet is tied to the Naval Security Group (NSG), tracing its origins to the Navy’s Code and Signal Section. On March 11, 1935, it became the Communication Security Group, expanding during WWII and relocating to the Nebraska Avenue Annex in Washington, D.C.—which became the Naval Security Station in September 1950. The NSG was officially designated on Jan. 20, 1950, and later redesignated as the Naval Security Group Command on July 1, 1968.



In November 1995, the command moved to Fort Meade, Maryland, and was disestablished on Sep. 30, 2005, with its elements realigned under Naval Network Warfare Command (NETWARCOM) as the Information Operations Directorate the following day.



Recognizing the growing importance of cyber operations, Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. TENTH Fleet was re-established at Fort Meade on Jan. 29, 2010. This modern iteration capitalized on existing NETWARCOM infrastructure and personnel—many of whom had once been part of the Naval Security Group. Through the twists and turns the personnel operating as U.S. TENTH FLEET, NSG, NETWARCOM, and/or Fleet Cyber Command have had lasting impact towards the security of the Navy and Nation.



To the Sailors, civilians, and partners of Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. TENTH Fleet, thank you for your dedication, innovation, and unwavering service. Your work ensures that our Navy remains secure, connected, and ready—across all domains!