U.S. and Malaysia Deepen Defense and Commercial Partnerships at LIMA 25

LANGKAWI, Malaysia (May 20, 2025) — U.S. service members and military units arrived on the Malaysian island of Langkawi to participate in the biennial Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA 25) from May 20-24.



LIMA 25 brings together government, military, and industry leaders from across the region and beyond to showcase advancements in maritime and aerospace defense, civil, and commercial applications. The exhibition features a range of activities including equipment displays, flight demonstrations, forums, conferences, cultural exchanges, technology talks, and career fairs.



Alongside U.S. military participation, the presence of U.S. defense and aerospace industry representatives at LIMA 25 reflects continued private sector engagement and broader support for Malaysia’s defense modernization and regional capacity building.



“LIMA 25 showcases the deepening defense and economic partnerships between the United States and Malaysia and our shared commitment to regional security,” said U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan. “From our aircraft and warships to our companies and innovators, the American presence at LIMA 25 demonstrates our robust military and commercial engagement across the region. We are proud to stand with Malaysia as partners, friends, and defenders of a free and open Indo-Pacific – working to build a region that is safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”



The scheduled events additionally include a wide range of at-sea and subject matter expert exchanges, formulated to enhance cooperation in anti-submarine, surface, and air warfare, strategic defense, close-maneuvering, and interpersonal operational coordination on shore, at sea, and in the air. U.S. participation underscores the significant regional and global partnership shared between our two democracies.



“Malaysia continues to be a key partner for us in the Indo-Pacific,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “We conduct numerous exercises and exchanges at sea and ashore between our navies every year to advance our close cooperation and maritime domain awareness that makes both our navies better.”



U.S. military units providing static displays for the air show include one U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron (36 AS), 374th Airlift Wing (374 AW); the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123); two F/A- 18E Super Hornets from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 and one MH-60R from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49.



“Our participation in this dynamic showcase of multinational strength is a testament to our ability to operate cohesively across a challenging and evolving maritime landscape,” said Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11. “The reception from our Malaysian partners has been exceptional. Their commitment to regional security and cooperation mirrors our own, and we are honored to operate alongside them.”



U.S. military units participating in the exhibition’s aerial demonstration include two F/A-18s from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17.



All participating aircraft are also from CVW-17. All U.S. Navy aircraft participating as static displays and in the aerial demonstration are part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17. CVW-17 is attached to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, currently operating in the Indo-Pacific region.



More than 400 U.S. military service members are participating in LIMA 25, reinforcing our strong defense relationship with Malaysia and showcasing our shared commitment to maritime cooperation, regional stability, and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

