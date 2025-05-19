U.S., British, French armed forces strengthen ties during flag football

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – The Liberty Wing hosted U.S., British, and—for the first time—French service members for a flag football tournament May 16, deepening military relationships and camaraderie among the NATO allies.



Now in its third year, the event marked a milestone with the debut of the French Armed Forces team. U.S. players were drawn from the tri-base area: RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell.



Since 2023, the NFL’s New York Jets have sponsored the tournament as part of their Salute to Service campaign, providing jerseys, game balls and flags, adding to the authentic American football atmosphere.



Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, 48th Fighter Wing command chief, emphasized the tournament's deeper value.



“It was an incredible moment to see both our Airmen and their families stationed here overseas side by side with our NATO allies experiencing a slice of American culture,” Martinez said. “Whether we agree on which sport should be called football or not, it was still fun to share our version with our NATO allies to do our part in bringing us together.”



Before kickoff, participants and families enjoyed a classic American tailgate with hot dogs, cornhole and static military displays. The celebration highlighted the sense of community among the allies, both on and off the field.



“You guys always put on a great atmosphere, a good show for us, and a good tailgate,” said William Halton, UK armed forces team assistant president. “Having more of this would be great!”



The French Armed Forces team’s enthusiastic participation brought a fresh dynamic.



“It’s like a dream, really it’s like a dream to meet you, to meet with the British Army, to play football, to be in England, to play with the American [Air Force] and British Army,” said Yohan Calatyud, FAA team President. “The most surprising was [the U.S.’s] hospitality, we were invited and you did the maximum to host us and it worked perfectly.”



Adding to the spirit of the day, the Lakenheath High School Air Force Junior ROTC honor guard presented the colors, and school cheerleaders energized the sidelines, giving the visiting teams a full Friday-night-lights experience.



“Without the Airmen beside me, to my left and my right, there’s no way this [event] could have happened,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Emmanuel Yates, U.S. visiting forces project officer. “A lot of what we do these days involves a constant commitment to assure our allies, and for them to assure us, that we are here for each other. So hopefully this is one way we can show that engagement, [and] make sure that what we do here can also happen in other locations.”



After a round-robin series of games, the U.S. team emerged as champions, winning both of their games. Senior Airman Calis Clubb of the 48th Security Forces Squadron was named MVP.



“I’ve played football my whole life,” Clubb said after the game. “I was kind of worried coming overseas, I wasn’t gonna get the same kind of fun… so coming out here, being able to do stuff like this, especially with other countries and buddies from different squadrons, different jobs, just talking to different people was a good time… I just think that everyone who came out here was just good people.”



Looking ahead, the team hopes to expand the tournament further by inviting additional NATO allies and partners to participate, ultimately highlighting the enduring power of sport to strengthen partnerships and friendships across borders.

