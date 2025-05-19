AF reservist brings mental health expertise to the Wolfpack

Photo By Senior Airman Karissa Dick | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Gibson, 8th Operational Support Team mental health...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Karissa Dick | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Gibson, 8th Operational Support Team mental health technician, teaches a toxic leadership professional development course to 8th Medical Group Airmen at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 8, 2025. This course offered a different perspective from conventional leadership programs by emphasizing the pitfalls and behaviors to avoid as a leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Gibson, an approachable leader with a warm smile, served 11 years in the U.S. Air Force as an active-duty mental health technician. With proud Southern roots that encourage Gibson’s love for conversation and a personality that thrives off getting to know others, mental health became a calling that he truly embraced at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.



“I didn’t know anything about mental health coming in. I thought it was just some type of witchcraft,” Gibson joked. “But, I quickly saw through years of training and doing therapy how powerful it can be.”



After serving active-duty, Gibson transitioned to the U.S. Air Force Reserve in September 2024. Recently stationed with the 433rd Medical Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Gibson returned from a six-month deployment to Saudi Arabia and had begun exploring new job opportunities when he received a unique offer.



“I had just got back from a deployment in October and my mental health functional called me,” remembered Gibson.



To his surprise, the Air Force mental health career field functional manager reached out, informing him that he had been personally recommended for a 170-day manning assist to Kunsan. Grateful for the recognition and eager to contribute, Gibson seized the opportunity to serve others in an active-duty capacity without hesitation.



“I was a little nervous, but that quickly turned into excitement because everybody I talked to who’s been out here has had nothing but great things to say. I had heard of the tight-knited [relationships] of this community and how they depend on each other so I was excited,” said Gibson. “It was kind of random, but the stars aligned and now I'm here at Kunsan.”



Highly motivated and ready to help, Gibson arrived at Kunsan in February 2025 where he joined the 8th Operational Support Team. The 8th OST focuses on improving the mental and physical well-being of Airmen by providing preventative care, reducing barriers to accessing mental health services, and addressing common stressors that can impact Airmen's readiness. They often embed within units, particularly ones with high stress and physical demands.



“Before, the team didn’t have a mental health asset so they were mostly doing the physical therapy part of things, “ Gibson said. “Me coming in has allowed us to have that full scope of care.”



Christian Bridgman, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron health promotion program coordinator and Gibson's coworker, expressed that he was surprised to learn that the mental health assistant position at Kunsan would be filled and was excited to have a new asset added to the team.



“Once Master Sgt. Gibson arrived, he brought an exceptional level of approachability and skill that elevated our team’s ability to connect with Airmen on a deeper level,” said Bridgman.



As a mental health technician with the OST, Gibson plays a vital role in maintaining mission readiness by ensuring Kunsan Airmen have access to the mental health support they need. Different from regular mental health services, Gibson provides therapy without the requirement to document sessions.



“I don’t have to document anything which I love because it knocks down a barrier for people,” explained Gibson. “People that are maintainers or that have clearances don’t want things going on their record so that removes something that could give them hesitation from talking to me.”



In conjunction with therapy, Gibson enthusiastically mentioned that he also gets a bang for his buck with educating Airmen.



“I kind of think of myself as a life coach,” said Gibson. “Any of the classes we do, like sleep hygiene, stress management, burnout prevention, I definitely see people having better habits surrounding those things and that typically spills into other areas too.”



With a variety of classes now being offered, Gibson’s expertise and approachable personality has played a pivotal role in the success of unit embedments within the 8th Fighter Wing.



“Master Sgt. Gibson plays a crucial role in enhancing unit readiness through early intervention, mental health education, and building trust within the community,” said Bridgman. “He has helped foster a culture in which seeking mental health care is not only accepted but encouraged.”



Bridgman explained that having a mental health asset, like Gibson, embedded with OST’s can increase mission readiness and sustainment up to 34% in units. And, Gibson's presence not only reduces the stigma behind mental health but also promotes proactive engagement with Airmen.



“I’ve really tried to get people to take a moment to take care of themselves,” emphasized Gibson. “I feel like, especially in these embedded roles with maintainers and security forces, that these units are really [getting after the mission] so they don’t really have time to care about their mental health. So that's what I do, I care about it for them and bring it to the forefront.”



Bridgman has witnessed the natural way Gibson engages with Airmen within units and breaks down barriers for seeking help.



“Master Sgt. Gibson’s presence has been transformative,” stated Bridgman. “His diverse hobbies and interests make him relatable to a wide range of people. His warmth and genuine nature allow him to build trust and rapport, even with the most guarded individuals.”



Motivated to create a lasting change, Gibson has pushed the 8th OST to get involved with the master Resiliency Trainers at Kunsan. Capitalizing on this relationship, Gibson envisions using the MRT resiliency training in conjunction with OST training to combat stress in the Wolfpack.



Gibson has also kickstarted a new emotional intelligence course within the 8th FW. His intent being to bolster emotional intelligence and educate on how handling emotions can impact work environments.



“If your leadership is good, then hey life is great! But if your leadership is bad, then you know it’s like ‘I ain’t reenlisting’. That's how it is. So that's something we are working on,” explained Gibson. “There’s not really a topic under my umbrella that I can't help with. It’s such a spectrum but that doesn’t matter because it’s a holistic approach. If I can help you with one thing then it’s going to help you in other areas.”



Since joining the 8th OST, Gibson and his team have been actively supporting not only the units they are embedded with, but also reaching out to additional units and teams to explore opportunities for assistance. By introducing themselves and sharing information about available educational trainings, they empower units to seek out proactive, preventative support for their Airmen. Gibson believes this initiative will continue after his departure.



“Even though we are embedded with maintenance right now, we’ll go over to security forces when they’re arming up and introduce ourselves and give them a few quick sleep tips. Or we’ll go over to the ambulance bay with our EMT’s and just broaden our reach,” mentioned Gibson. “We want to help as many people as we can and we don’t need to be embedded to do that. You just tell me a day and we can come back and give a class on whatever you want. That’s something that we should keep doing for sure.”



Gibson acknowledged that the OST has faced challenges in filling mental health technician positions, as these professionals are in high demand across various locations. He expressed hope that his current manning assist at Kunsan will encourage similar opportunities for other seven-level technicians in the future, helping to address this critical staffing need.



“If the Air Force could take those technicians and put them in those roles I think everybody would be better for it,” said Gibson. “If that could be the result of this, I'd be over the moon.”



Gibson emphasized the significant value that volunteer opportunities hold for reservists, as these experiences can contribute to both professional growth and personal development. These opportunities not only enhance critical skills and broaden perspectives, but also foster meaningful relationships that can last a lifetime. In particular, he mentioned how volunteering can create a lasting bond with the Wolf Pack, offering a sense of belonging and connection that extends beyond the duration of the assignment.



“I just got back from deployment so I feel like these types of experiences are going to serve me so well the next time I go. It’s just invaluable. On the human side of things, i've already met so many people who are not going anywhere,” said Gibson. “They are in my life forever now and we are really good friends. I feel like those experiences along with the ability to bolster your toolkit from a readiness perspective is invaluable. It’s just making me be the best version of myself which is what I want for my patients too.”



Through embedded support, engaging education and a deep commitment to connection, Gibson and his team have fostered a culture where mental health is not just encouraged, but actively supported. Ultimately, the 8th OST plays a vital role in keeping the Wolf Pack “Fit to Fight Tonight,” ensuring that Airmen are mentally resilient, mission-ready and never alone in the challenges they face.