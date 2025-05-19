ATAMMC Recognizes Nursing Excellence with Blessing of the Hands Ceremony

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (May 19, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) is pleased to announce the successful hosting of an interfaith Blessing of the Hands service by the Department of Pastoral Care, held in celebration of National Nurses Week. This meaningful event took place on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at three locations: the A.T. Augusta Military Medical Center Chapel, the Soldier Recovery Unit, and the DiLorenzo Pentagon Health Clinic.



This Blessing of the Hands ceremony is a time-honored tradition, believed to have been established by Florence Nightingale in the 1800s, recognizing the sacred nature of nursing care. During the event, nurses and staff gathered to receive blessings that celebrate their commitment to compassionate service and healing. The hands of our nurses symbolize the loving and skilled care they provide, making a profound impact on the lives of their patients.



The Blessing of the Hands was officiated by a diverse team of spiritual leaders: Chaplain Jones, Chaplain Dreflak, Father Ben, Chaplain Stougard, and Rev. Eun, each bringing their unique perspectives and blessings, reflecting a rich tapestry of faith traditions within our military community. This interfaith approach emphasizes ATAMMC’s commitment to inclusivity, ensuring all staff feel valued and supported in their spiritual well-being.



Chaplain S.E. Stougard, Chief of Pastoral Care, expressed, “We as a Pastoral Care Team were thrilled to host an interfaith ‘Blessing of the Hands’ service here at ATAMMC and our other supported units. It was our hope to bring thanks and encouragement to our Nurses and Staff who selflessly serve and provide compassionate care to our patients. We are grateful to all who contributed to making this event possible.”



In addition to the Blessing of the Hands service, the Department of Pastoral Care remains devoted to supporting the spiritual well-being of ATAMMC staff through various events and initiatives. These include wellness seminars, mindfulness workshops, and one-on-one spiritual counseling, aimed at fostering resilience and enhancing overall health in our healthcare professionals.



With continuing efforts to recognize and uplift our dedicated workforce, ATAMMC is proud to create a nurturing environment where staff can thrive both professionally and spiritually.

