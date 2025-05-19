403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Jun B. Sim – Brigade Headquarters S6 (Information Management)

Mr. Sim has been with the brigade as a Department of the Army civilian for over a little year. He has accomplished 100 percent of the brigade’s lifecycle requirements with new laptops, monitors, tablets, etc. He has also coordinated information technology projects for the video teleconference systems at the Brigade Operations and Information Center and brigade conference room among many other projects.



Hometown:



Born in Suwon, South Korea, but lived through childhood, teens, and early adult life in Southern California.



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army?



I served in the United States Army as an enlisted Soldier for six years as an AH-64 Apache helicopter mechanic, then moved onto IT contracting for about two years after separation. Then I worked my way towards being an IT specialist for the Department of the Army. So, since 2016, it’s been about nine years now.



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military:



My time in the U.S. Military was short, so aside from those positions I have held additional duties as the Community Relations representative and Unit Public Affairs Representative for the battalion I worked for while enlisted.



How long have you been in this position?



I have been in my current position for about 18 months now.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



I manage all the procurement in the Brigade S6 (Information Management) IT shop. That means I handle lifecycle replacements of IT equipment such as laptops, monitors, thin clients (computers that work in the cloud environment) and desktops through the brigade, battalions, and logistics readiness centers. As telecommunications officer I also work on the acquisition of video teleconferencing equipment and satellite communications equipment. I am also the contracting officer representative for the 403rd AFSB IT service contract. This means that I serve as liaison between the unit, 411th Contracting Support Brigade and the contracting company.



What other duties are you responsible for?



I am currently also serving as the brigade Non-combatant Evacuation Operation representative and the alternate social media manager.



What are some of your accomplishments while at 403rd AFSB?



While serving at the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, I had the chance to write the performance work statement, evaluating factors, technical evaluations, market research, and independent government cost estimate for the recompete of the IT service contract. This is something not all CORs get to experience so that was fun. Also, I got to partake in a big project to modernize all the tactical communications equipment that better fits our brigade workforce.



What is the best thing about working at the 403rd AFSB?



The best thing about working in the 403rd AFSB is the diverse workforce that we have. It is not often you work in a unit where you have Soldiers, Department of Army civilians, local nations, Korean Augmentation to United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers, and contractors all in one unit. This allows you to see the Army in a different way and understand it on another level. This gives me a sense of pride for the great organization I am working for.



What do you like to do in your free time?



In my free time, I do a lot of writing for blogs (non-DOD related), take pictures and videos for commercial projects. I love watching movies and playing video games with my wife as well.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



Despite my current fitness, I was pretty athletic, ran for the varsity track team on the 100M, 200M, 4 x 100M, long jump, and triple jump events.

