Exercise, Exercise, Exercise: 162nd Wing hosts Active Shooter and Mass Accident Response Exercises with community partners

MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ariz., -- Airmen assigned to the 162nd Wing, with the Pima County Office of Emergency Management, Tucson Airport Authority, Tucson Fire Department, and Tucson Public Safety Communications Department concluded comprehensive active shooter and aircraft mass accident response exercises, held here, May 14-15.



The exercises tested interagency coordination in responding to active shooter and mass accident response scenarios, reinforcing the commitment to defending the homeland and supporting state and federal missions.



The two scenarios were a simulated active shooter incident in one of the hangars and a simulated aircraft incident on the runway involving multiple casualties. The exercises involved security forces, medical personnel, firefighters, and emergency management from participating agencies.



“We need to make sure we are ready to perform our no-fail mission all day, every day,” said Capt. Nishitkumar Patel, 162nd Wing Inspector General Inspections officer in charge. “That’s why it’s important we challenge the readiness of the units on the installation.”



A key focus was on interagency communication, including utilizing the TPSCD for simulated 9-1-1 calls and dispatching resources. The addition of this realistic condition challenged participants to make quick decisions under pressure, emphasizing “train as we fight.” through these diverse real-world scenarios, the Wing validates and strengthens shared responsibilities, tactics, procedures and systems that enable units to operate together seamlessly in the event of a real-world crisis.



During the simulated aircraft incident, first responders immediately began assessing the situation, prioritizing rescue efforts and fire suppression.



“In times of crisis our strength lies not in the resources we have, but in the relationships we build,” said Mr. Christopher Dindl, 162nd Wing Fire Chief. “The success of our Active Shooter and MARE is proof that we can meet our mission because of the unwavering support and close coordination with our mutual aid partners.”



During the active shooter scenario, Security Forces Defenders demonstrated decisive action under stress. Upon receiving the alert, Defenders immediately established a perimeter, assessed the situation, and formulated a plan to neutralize the threat.



“Our Defenders moved swiftly and deliberately through the building, clearing rooms and engaging the simulated shooters,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jacquelyn Patze, 162nd Security Forces Plans and Programs Superintendent. “They prioritized the safety of personnel while adhering to established protocols.”



The joint training also provided significant benefits to the 162nd Wing community partners.



“It was an invaluable opportunity to collaborate, strengthen our coordination, and enhance our emergency preparedness alongside such a dedicated and skilled team,” said Mr. Matt McGlone, Pima County OEM community outreach manager. “Your commitment to service and readiness is commendable, we look forward to continued partnership and future opportunities to work together in safeguarding our community.”



The 162nd Wing, home to the Air National Guard’s premier F-16 Fighting Falcon training unit, is dedicated to training the next generation of fighter pilots while also maintaining a robust capability to respond to emergencies at home. The wing’s participation in these joint training exercises underscores its commitment to serving the community and defending the homeland, embracing the warrior ethos and contributing to a stronger, more lethal fighting force.

