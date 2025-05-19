Dredging on the Way for Great Sodus & Oak Orchard

Courtesy Photo | Piers and breakwaters at the mouth of Great Sodus Bay on Lake Ontario in Sodus Point,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Piers and breakwaters at the mouth of Great Sodus Bay on Lake Ontario in Sodus Point, N.Y., June 15, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains federal navigation structures at harbors like Great Sodus' across the Great Lakes Navigation System. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded a $2 million contract to Michigan-based Dean Marine & Excavating on May 13 to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channels in Great Sodus Bay and Oak Orchard Harbor on Lake Ontario.



Dredging of these harbors ensures accessible depths for vessels traveling the Great Lakes and enables recreational boating which supports more than $24 million in business revenue and labor income to the transportation sector combined.



“Great Sodus Bay and Oak Orchard Harbor are critical components of the Great Lakes Navigation System, supporting economic growth in the local economy and ensuring safe refuge for boats on Lake Ontario,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, USACE Buffalo District commander. “We look forward to delivering these projects on time and within budget, ensuring their waterfronts continue serving the local community and the country.”



“With this contract awarded, it is full steam ahead for the dredging of Great Sodus Bay and Oak Orchard Harbor. As one of Lake Ontario’s strongest defenders in Washington, I’m proud to deliver the federal support to help our Lake Ontario communities set sail towards a brighter future,” said Senator Chuck Schumer. “With work soon to be underway, the commercial and recreational boats that use these federal navigation channels can breathe a sigh of relief. This critical dredging protects jobs and millions of dollars in business revenue across the Rochester-Finger Lakes region. I will never stop fighting to deliver all the resources we need to ensure a thriving and well-protected Great Lakes for generations to come.”



“Dredging will be a plus for all of Sodus Bay’s shoreline and businesses, as vessels are getting larger with deeper drafts. We have a great fleet of eight-meter sail boats competing in races and using the bay when the lake gets rough, as well as many fishing charter boats that call the bay home,” said Village of Sodus Point Mayor William Kallusch.



“Oak Orchard Harbor is an important part of our local tourism and recreation economy, so ensuring the safe passage of boats in and out of the harbor has always been a top priority of ours,” said Lynne Johnson, Chairman of the Orleans County Legislature. “We look forward to the dredging project getting underway later this year and thank the Army Corps of Engineers for their collaboration and leadership.”



Dredging will focus on the mouth of Oak Orchard Harbor first, followed by the inside of Great Sodus Bay past its piers. Work is scheduled to take place from mid-June 2025 through the end of August 2025.



A total of approximately 15,000 cubic yards of material from Oak Orchard, and 20,000 from Great Sodus is contracted to be dredged and placed in designated open lake sites.



Dredging of both harbors is conducted by USACE on an infrequent basis, based on need and the availability of funding. Oak Orchard Harbor was last dredged in 2014, with 9,000 cubic yards of sediments removed. Great Sodus Bay was last dredged in 2017, with 56,000 cubic yards of sediments removed.



Great Sodus Bay is a shallow-draft harbor on the southern shore of Lake Ontario. Recreational boating facilitated by the harbor supports $9.3 million in business revenue, 142 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $8.7 million in labor income to the nation.



Oak Orchard Harbor is a shallow-draft harbor on the southern shore of Lake Ontario. Recreational boating facilitated by the harbor supports $6.8 million in business revenue, 94 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $6 million in labor income to the nation.



Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like these by USACE is critical to the economy of New York, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.



Photos of Great Sodus Bay and Oak Orchard Harbor are available at:

Great Sodus Bay Photo & B-Roll: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720300009348/

Oak Orchard Harbor B-Roll: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/955680/oak-orchard-harbor-b-roll



Learn more about why and how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges Great Lakes harbors here.





