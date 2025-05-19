Dredging on the Way for Conneaut & Fairport Harbors

Photo By Andre Hampton | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is wrapping up dredging of the...... read more read more Photo By Andre Hampton | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is wrapping up dredging of the federal channel at Fairport Harbor to provide ease of navigation and safe passage for large vessels carry products vital to the community, Fairport Harbor, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2024. Maintaining a safe and navigable Fairport Harbor is critical to the local and National economy as a well-maintained harbor will clear the way for maritime job creation and economic development. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded a total of $9.3 million in contracts to Michigan-based Walsh Service Solutions, LLC on May 13 to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channels in Conneaut and Fairport harbor this summer.



Dredging of harbors like these ensures accessible depths for large vessels, the continued flow of commodities across the Great Lakes, and the economic viability of United States waterways.



--Fairport Harbor--

Dredging in Fairport will focus on the mouth of the harbor and into the river to the upper limit of the federal navigation channel. Work under a $5.3 million contract is scheduled to take place from July 1 through mid-Aug. 2025.



A total of approximately 150,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be dredged and placed in nearshore areas and an upland processing facility.



Dredging of Fairport Harbor is conducted annually by USACE, based on need and the availability of funding. The harbor was last dredged in 2024 with more than 100,000 cubic yards of material removed.



--Conneaut Harbor--

Dredging in Conneaut will be focused between the harbor’s east and west breakwater, and in a portion of Conneaut Creek. Work under a $4 million contract is scheduled to take place from mid-Aug. to mid-Sept. 2025.



A total of approximately 70,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be dredged and placed in an upland processing facility.



Dredging of Conneaut Harbor is conducted by USACE on an infrequent basis, based on need and the availability of funding. The harbor was last dredged in 2024 with more than 77,000 cubic yards of material removed.



--About the harbors--

Conneaut Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor which handled 2.9 million tons of cargo, primarily iron ore (98%), with some miscellaneous mineral product (1%), limestone (1%), and slag (1%) in 2022. Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $132 million in business revenue, 529 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $41 million in labor income to the transportation sector.



Fairport Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor which handled 1.5 million tons of cargo, including limestone (76%), salt (10%), soil & fill dirt (7%), and sand & gravel (6%) in 2022. Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $45.2 million in business revenue, 154 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $13.8 million in labor income to the transportation sector.



Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Conneaut and Fairport’s by USACE is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.



Photos available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720301955309/



Learn more about why and how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges Great Lakes harbors at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6AKRZYaO58





The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.