Calm in the CAOS

Agile Combat Employment, or ACE, has been a key principle in the U.S. Air Force for the last few years. Since the beginning of the Global War on Terror, the service has been working to become a more capable, multi-role, and proactive force. Combat Airfield Operations Squadrons, or CAOS, has played a key role in this transition.



Starting Feb. 1, 2025, a number of Air National Guard air traffic control squadrons converted into Combat Airfield Operations Squadrons, including the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard’s 243rd CAOS. These squadrons are the first CAOS in Air National Guard history, and Wyoming serves an especially important role.



“We were just at that point realizing our need to pivot to a more lean, agile combat employment type of unit,” said Maj. Dan “HH” Hochhalter, 243rd CAOS commander, referring to their recognition of the need to change and adapt.



With the Air Force moving toward ACE principles, Hochhalter knew it was necessary for the 243rd ATCS to do the same.



At the time, their equipment was heavy, took weeks to set up, and often broke. In August 2021, Hochhalter charged his squadron to become more agile and mobile. Instead of functioning as a static unit, they prepared for the future of warfare with fast-paced, evolving exercises that challenged Airmen to use every tool in their belt.



“That was when it really started to turn from, ‘We should start dabbling in the landing zone operations,’ to ‘We gotta get after this or else we may become irrelevant.’”, said Hochhalter.



With no established precedent and while awaiting formal guidance from the National Guard Bureau, Hochhalter spearheaded an innovative approach to stand up a new air traffic control squadron. Beginning in August 2022, the 243rd launched what they called their 'CAOS Campaign,' a forward-thinking effort to meet mission needs with a clear plan—lacking only the necessary funding.



So, to the Pentagon they went.



It gave them the opportunity to get a foot in the door and start generating interest and support among high-ranking National Guard officials in a more deployable air traffic control concept. This became a snowball effect, where they started to gain momentum and garnered attention across the Air Force.



Hochhalter's efforts culminated in an hourlong meeting with the Director of the Air National Guard, where he pitched his ideas aggressively. The meeting was a success and ended with Hochhalter securing all the funds needed for equipment.



“But it was less about the money to get the equipment that we’re needing,” Hochhalter said. “It was more about the support from the top.”



With support from leadership and the funding they needed, the 243rd could start moving in a new direction. The members could get to work relearning and refining their jobs, making sure they were prepared to execute with precision in real-world events.



To Hochhalter, this has been the biggest benefit of his hard work.



“We exist to wage and win wars, and the way my team does that is by safely controlling airplanes,” he said. “If we can do that better than we did a decade ago, I think that gives our aircrews in the sky a better chance at winning and our personnel on the ground a better chance of coming home.”



With these new capabilities came new qualifications. Becoming a landing zone safety officer or landing zone controller requires an Air Force Special Operations Command–approved course. The only courses offering this certification shut down at the end of 2023.



Once again, Hochhalter took the lead.



While still transitioning to CAOS, the 243rd also became one of only two Air National Guard units to offer an AFSOC-approved landing zone course.



As for the future, the 243rd CAOS is far from done developing. In a mission like landing zone operations, flexibility and adaptability are essential. Because of this, they’re always preparing for what’s next. That next step is moving outside the continental United States and proving they can truly operate anywhere. They want to practice island hopping and exercise their ability to set up a control zone for a day or two, and then return quickly.



“We can move forward and find new ways better ways doing things,” Hochhalter said. “That’s what it's all about.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2025 Date Posted: 05.19.2025 16:21 Story ID: 498371 Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Calm in the CAOS, by A1C Samuel Toman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.