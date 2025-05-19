Defense Commissary Agency announces top tier stores for Fiscal Year 2024

Courtesy Photo | Staff from the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Commissary are pictured inside...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff from the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Commissary are pictured inside their store. This store was named first place in the Bill Nichols Award – CONUS Large category for DeCA’s Best Commissary Awards. (DeCA photo) see less | View Image Page

By Jessica Rouse, DeCA public affairs specialist





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is announcing its “Best Commissary Award” winners for Fiscal Year 2024.



“Congratulations to the winning stores,” said Robert J. Bunch, executive director for the Store Operations Group. “The employees in these stores have worked hard to deliver the commissary benefit to our patrons all year long. Their excellence is a testimony to their dedication to serve our military community.”



Awards are given in five categories determined by store location and size. The awards are named in honor of government officials who protected the commissary benefit and championed quality-of-life issues for the military and their families. Each winner surpassed DeCA’s standards for accountability, customer satisfaction, unit cost, sales, accident-avoidance rates and photo portfolio submission.



The winners are:



Director’s Award – CONUS Superstore

• 1st place – Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

• 2nd place – Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California



Dan Daniel Award – OCONUS Large

• 1st place – U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea

• 2nd place – Ramstein Air Base, Germany



Bill Nichols Award – CONUS Large

• 1st place – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

• 2nd place – Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina



Richard M. Paget Award – CONUS Small

• 1st place – Pittsburgh Area, Pennsylvania

• 2nd place – Naval Air Facility El Centro, California



L. Mendel Rivers Award – OCONUS Small

• 1st place – Royal Air Force Alconbury, United Kingdom

• 2nd place – U.S. Army Garrison Camp Zama, Japan



DeCA area directors selected up to two stores per award category to represent their respective areas. The agency judged nominations on tangible and intangible qualities such as a friendly environment, a well-run store, a good work ethic and a sense of a cohesive team. Tangible qualities include:

• Sales

• Commissary Customer Service Survey

• Organization, cleanliness and visual appeal

• Safety

• Accountability

• Photo portfolio

• Display contests

• Special events



“In an environment that is ever-changing providing top notch customer service and a quality benefit is more important than ever,” Bunch said. “These stores took on that challenge and they have excelled.”

