    Kentucky Guard partners with Morehead State

    Kentucky Guard and Morehead State University sign agreement to help service members and students

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton (left), Kentucky's adjutant general, and Dr

    MOREHEAD, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Story by Chief Warrant Officer Catherine Strobel 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    MOREHEAD, Ky. – Leaders of the Kentucky National Guard (KYNG) and Morehead State University (MSU) met on the school’s campus in eastern Kentucky to enter a formal partnership that will support Service members and their family members in achieving their post-secondary educational goals, May 5, 2025.

    Dr. Jay Morgan, president of MSU, and Kentucky’s adjutant general, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, opened the ceremony with remarks as to the importance of the partnership between the two organizations and signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

    “Morehead State has a long history of working with our active duty and veteran students, as well as a strong ROTC program,” said Morgan. “This agreement with the Kentucky National Guard affirms our commitment to provide opportunities and support for service members to continue their education and achieve their career goals.”

    KYNG senior leaders were also in attendance, including U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Brian Wertzler, deputy adjutant general, and retired Brig. Gen. Steven King, chief of staff, as well as the commander and command sergeant major of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Lt. Col. Jason Mendez and Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Reed, respectively.

    Both Morgan and Lamberton emphasized the importance of relationships, and how supporting each Service member not only ensures the success of the individual, but also has an enduring impact that benefits communities, the eastern Kentucky region, and our state.

    “The KYNG and MSU enter this partnership to support our veterans and their family members in achieving their educational goals, said Lamberton. “We’re committed to ensuring access to the resources and services that enable them to complete their degree program while supporting our state and nation through military service.”

    Both leaders signed the MoU establishing the formal partnership, which includes a full-time officer from the KYNG to function as both a professor of military science, and a liaison to the ROTC Program. Service members will receive advanced access to course registration, program/degree credit using Joint Service Transcripts (JSTs), and additional support as needed from the MSU Veterans Resource Center.

    MSU is known for being one of the most military and veteran-friendly schools in the nation. Similar MoUs are also in place between the KYNG and Northern Kentucky University and Eastern Kentucky University.

