NIWTG Norfolk Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Cmdr. Kenneth Brooks addresses the audience after taking command of Naval Information Warfare Training Group (NIWTG) Norfolk during a change of command ceremony May 16. Cmdr. Brooks relieved Capt. Stephen McIntyre, as the Commanding Officer, during the ceremony. NIWTG provides unsurpassed information operations (IO) support to naval combatant and joint force commanders and leads the transformation of IO in defense of our nation.

Norfolk, Va. -- Capt. Steve McIntyre was relieved by Cmdr. Ken Brooks as commanding officer of Naval Information Warfare Training Group - Norfolk (NIWTG-N) during a change of command ceremony held at Vista Point, May 16.

The ceremony was presided over by Capt. Meredith Schley, Commander, Naval Information Warfare Training Group (NIWTG).

Capt. McIntyre assumed command of NIWTG-N in January 2025. During his tenure, he oversaw critical advancements in the delivery of Information Warfare (IW) training across the Atlantic fleet. Under his leadership, the command strengthened tactical proficiency, streamlined curriculum modernization, and improved alignment between training output and operational readiness requirements for fleet IW units in Norfolk and Mayport.

As a career Special Duty Officer (Oceanography), Capt. McIntyre brought a unique perspective to the IW training enterprise. His diverse experience - ranging from surface warfare and SEAL support to strategic geospatial intelligence and unmanned undersea systems - allowed him to lead NIWTG-N through a period of modernization and mission refinement.

Capt. McIntyre, a native of Virginia and a 2002 Auburn University graduate, is returning to Naval Information Forces following his tour at NIWTG-N.

Cmdr. Brooks, a native of New York, previously served as the executive assistant to the commander of Fleet Information Warfare Command Pacific. Enlisting in the Navy in 1990 as a Cryptologic Technician, Cmdr. Brooks was commissioned as a Limited Duty Officer in 2005 and then laterally transferred to Cryptologic Warfare in 2013.

He brings more than three decades of IW experience to the role, with previous assignments spanning tactical afloat roles, joint task force leadership, and senior information operations planning positions. Cmdr. Brooks is a graduate of Excelsior University and the U.S. Naval War College.

NIWTG-N advances Information Warfare (IW) readiness by executing operationally focused IW training and assessment, deploying Information Operations warfighters in direct support of Carrier and Amphibious Strike Groups, and enabling IW forces throughout the Atlantic theater.

For more information on NIWTG-N, visit their public web page at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/Organization/Operational-Forces/NIWDC/NIWTG/Organization/NIWTG-Norfolk. .





