Patient Informational Minute with Captain Vernon and Friends: Pharmacy Services

SIGONELLA, Italy. (May 12, 2025) – U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella continues its commitment to patient education and community outreach through its monthly radio series Patient Informational Minute with Captain Vernon and Friends. This month’s episode featured an informative conversation between Captain TaRail A. Vernon, Commanding Officer of USNH Sigonella, and Hospital Corpsman Second Class (HM2) Yvonne Elizalde, a pharmacy technician assigned to the facility.



Broadcast from AFN Sigonella, the episode focused on several key topics aimed at empowering patients with essential knowledge regarding their prescriptions and medication safety. HM2 Elizalde provided expert insight into how patients can properly fill prescriptions, the process of obtaining prior authorizations, and how to effectively use the Military Health System Genesis (MHSG) Patient Portal to manage prescriptions and access health information.



One major highlight of the discussion was the proper disposal of unused or expired medications. HM2 Elizalde emphasized the importance of safe medication disposal to prevent accidental ingestion, misuse, or environmental harm. She shared resources for determining which medications can be flushed and encouraged patients to consult the FDA’s flush list or speak with a pharmacist for guidance.



The duo also discussed options for filling prescriptions off-base at local Italian farmacia (pharmacies), including tips for navigating the process and understanding local regulations.



Captain Vernon closed the session by underscoring the hospital’s ongoing efforts to keep the Sigonella community informed and engaged.



“Access to accurate and timely information about healthcare processes helps our service members and their families make informed decisions,” said Vernon. “We’re proud to offer this platform to connect directly with our patients and address their concerns.”



Listeners can tune in to future episodes of Patient Informational Minute with Captain Vernon and Friends on AFN Sigonella or visit the USNH Sigonella website for additional resources.

