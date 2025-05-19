168th Wing Sharpens Readiness with CBRN Training

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Aircrew members with the 168th Wing Operations Group participate in hands-on CBRN...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Aircrew members with the 168th Wing Operations Group participate in hands-on CBRN training during the May drill weekend at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 3, 2025. The training, led by the Wing’s Emergency Management specialists, focused on decontamination procedures, protective gear use, post-attack reconnaissance sweeps, and mock threat scenarios to reinforce mission readiness and operational capability in high-threat environments. CBRN training is crucial for maintaining operational readiness and ensuring Airmen can protect personnel and mission-critical assets effectively. The training reinforces the Wing’s capability to mobilize to support wartime taskings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

During the May drill weekend, the 168th Wing Operations Group took another step in reinforcing mission readiness through comprehensive Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training.



Led by the 168th Wing Emergency Management specialist, the training provided aircrews with critical instruction on decontamination procedures, proper use of protective gear, and post-attack reconnaissance sweeps. Through hands-on exercises and mock CBRN scenarios, Airmen refined their response skills in simulated high-threat environments.



“The goal of this training is to ensure our Airmen can operate effectively in any CBRN environment,” explained Tech Sgt. Samuel Mills, 168th Wing Emergency Management Specialist. “It’s about building muscle memory, reinforcing procedures, and ultimately protecting people and the mission we carry out in this strategic area of the world we operate in.”



CBRN training is crucial for maintaining operational readiness and ensuring Airmen can protect personnel and mission-critical assets effectively. The training reinforces the Wing’s capability to mobilize to support wartime taskings.



“Our mission success depends on readiness in every environment, including those involving CBRN threats,” said Col. Ben Doyle, 168th Operations Group commander. “This training ensures our Airmen are not only equipped but confident in their ability to respond quickly and effectively. It’s about readiness, resilience, and preserving combat capability in any scenario.”