Behind the lens at GTMO: Public affairs deployed

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – There’s a small percentage of Americans—the 1%—who choose to serve. When the nation calls, we answer. For me, that call came sooner than expected.



I had just arrived at my new home station, Joint Base Andrews, Md., eager for the stability of a stateside assignment after four years overseas. I was focused on adjusting to my new role, studying for a promotion test and getting settled. But within three weeks, everything changed. My leadership called me into their office to give me the news: I had seven days’ notice to deploy to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in support of the newly formed Joint Task Force Southern Guard for six months.



The news hit me with a wave of emotions: anxiety, sadness, and a deep sense of uncertainty. I had just started to feel at home, and now I was facing another long period away from everything familiar. The weight of missing family, friends and the comfort of home grew heavy. Saying goodbye wasn’t easy, especially knowing that I didn’t know what the months ahead would bring.



But when the mission calls, we go.



When I arrived in country, the joint task force had already been operational for two months. U.S. military personnel, civilians and interagency partners had been providing critical assistance, covering everything from security to logistics, and my team was stepping in to relieve six members in our career field who had been covering the operation on short notice – even shorter than seven days.



As the Public Affairs team on the ground for the operation, we are one vital piece in a much larger puzzle, and we are filling a role that shapes not only the mission but also my perspective on the world around me. Our team of four, each with different backgrounds and experiences, rely on one another's strengths to meet the mission’s needs. Despite our differences in rank and experience, we quickly came together, learning and adapting as one cohesive unit.



We aren’t just reporting on events; we are shaping the story. As a public affairs craftsman, my job is about more than just taking photos and managing social media platforms. We help the public understand why the mission matters. We aren’t just telling the “what,” but the deeper meaning behind it all. This mission goes beyond a military operation — it's about supporting national security, fostering interagency cooperation and working together in a joint environment to achieve a common goal.



One thing stands out to me, a prominent symbol while on foreign land. The American flag. Twice a day, as I take the ferry across the bay, I see it fluttering proudly in the wind. It’s hard to miss, a bold symbol against the sky. Later, as I sit beside a Master Sergeant on a bus, I see it again, this time behind a government vehicle. He points at it, a smile on his face. “That makes me so happy,” he says. “That flag right there, just waving in the wind.”



It’s a small moment, but for me, it becomes something more—a reminder of the larger purpose we’re serving. Even on the toughest days, the flag is there, reminding us of our duty, our pride and our commitment to our country.



The uncertainty of what’s to come still lingers, but each day brings a renewed sense of confidence. With my family’s love, the trust of my home station and the strength of my teammates, I know we’re facing these challenges together. We may not be the first ones called to serve, and we certainly won’t be the last. But we’re here, doing the work, telling the story and contributing to a mission that’s bigger than any one of us.



That’s the story we’ll continue to tell.