Memorial Day celebrations kick off with unbeatable savings through May 19 – June 1 Commissary Sales Flyer

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Get ready to fire up the grill for Memorial Day and other upcoming holiday celebrations with sizzling deals offered through our latest Commissary Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer) for May 19 – June 1.



Memorial Day weekend also kicks off the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) annual “Thrill of the Grill” (https://shop.commissaries.com/the-thrill-of-the-grill) sale event running from May 19 through July 27. From May 19 – June 1, you can enjoy USDA Choice bottom round rump roast from $3.96 per pound or baby back pork ribs (https://shop.commissaries.com/shop/meat_seafood/pork/baby_back_ribs/p/1564405684711649480) for only $3.58 per pound. * These premium cuts are perfect for grilling, ensuring your holiday meals are full of flavor and great memories.



You can also enjoy the refreshing taste of cantaloupe from $1.99 each and honeydew melons from $3.99 each, * both perfect for adding a sweet burst of flavor to your holiday desserts or as an ideal complement to smoky, grilled meats.



Refresh your holiday weekend with unbeatable soda deals. From May 22 – 26, get three for $12 on Keurig Dr Pepper, Coca-Cola or Pepsi 12-pack cans. This offer is valid in stateside commissaries, including Alaska and Hawaii. Prices may vary by store, and supplies are limited.



Other savings opportunities and events include:



• The “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) featured recipe is Quick Southern Pork BBQ and Sweet Slaw Bowls. (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/dinner/quick_southern_pork_bbq_and_sweet_slaw_bowls/r/3628177509067002340) TOTB recipes are dietitian-approved, quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers will find additional savings on the items listed in these recipes.



• Organic Meats – Pure, Natural, Delicious.* Through May 28, enjoy premium cuts at premium value with organic whole tenderloin, half boneless striploin, or half boneless ribeye. Taste the rich, natural flavor of USDA-certified organic, grass-fed, grass-finished meats with no added hormones or antibiotics, non-GMO, and sourced from cattle that are born, raised and processed in the USA. In-store coupons worth $1 to $2 are available while supplies last.



• Memorial Day Weekend Sale.* From May 23 – 26, enjoy a special deal on Tyson® Buffalo or Hot Chicken Wings (2.5 pounds), available only in stateside commissaries. Whether you’re craving the tangy kick of Buffalo or the fiery heat of hot wings, these fully cooked, ready-to-heat wings are perfect for parties, barbecues or easy weeknight meals.



• BIGGER MEAL. Little Price. Enjoy the savings with a smoked pork shoulder whole (Boston butt) with classic baked beans meal (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/bigger_meal_little_price_smoked_pork_shoulder_bone_in_boston_butt_with_classic_baked_beans/r/3627972964034548034). Ingredients include Bush’s Best Grillin’ Southern Pit barbecue baked beans, KC Masterpiece Original barbeque sauce, Weber garlic and herb seasoning, Freedom’s Choice elbow macaroni pasta, Kraft Natural Extra Sharp cheddar cheese block, Pillsbury Grands Butter Tastin’ Southern Homestyle big biscuits and Klondike Original Vanilla Light ice cream bars. Feed 8-10 people with this delicious barbecue spread for less than $50.



• Digital savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $105 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Simply click the coupon in Commissary CLICK2GO and save on the purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• “Chef-Inspired,” prepared meals. (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187). If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of 10 “Chef-Inspired” prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less, two for just $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label inventory can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store. In addition to Freedom’s Choice for food items, patrons can also find extra savings and quality with the following brands: HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n Flavor frozen appetizers and snacks, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go). Simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes, and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! program (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling-stations-deli) for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club. Three commissary patrons will win a pet cooling & heating mat. Enter at www.MilitaryPetClub.com/contests by May 31. For more info visit www.MilitaryPetClub.com.



• Purina Military Cat Club. Four commissary patrons will win an air purifier. Enter at www.MilitaryCatClub.com/contests by May 31. For more info visit www.MilitaryCatClub.com.



• Purina Military PCS with Pets. Throughout 2025, a monthly sweepstakes will offer commissary patrons a chance to win $500 toward pet travel fees and a pet travel kit. Enter at https://www.MilitaryPetPCS.com/contests.



• Stock Up & Save. Customers can enter for a chance to win one of five $100 Commissary Gift Cards through June 29. Enter at www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests.



• S&K 2nd Annual Pantry Palooza Sales Event Worldwide. This event includes multiple companies and brands, with a portion of sales of participating items being donated. To learn more, go to https://stopsoldiersuicide.org/donate.





* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change. May not be available worldwide.

