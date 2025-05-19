DEVCOM, NSTA wrap-up 63rd Annual National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium

Photo By Greg Newswanger | Students participate in laboratory activities as part of the 63rd National Junior...... read more read more Photo By Greg Newswanger | Students participate in laboratory activities as part of the 63rd National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, or JSHS, April 25, 2025, in Chantilly, Virginia. The National JSHS hosted 240 high school students that advanced through 49 regional symposia. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Newswanger, DEVCOM Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

The 63rd Annual National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, or JSHS, concluded following a five-day event April 22-26, 2025, in Chantilly, Virginia.



JSHS is one of three STEM competitions that fall under the Army Educational Outreach Program, or AEOP, and is administered by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, STEM Office in collaboration with the National Science Teaching Association, or NSTA.



Four civilians from DEVCOM served on the judging panels for the event, which hosted 240 high school students. Over 4,000 students competed in 49 regional symposia leading up to the national level.



“Each year, the students at JSHS redefine the possibilities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math,” Winnie Boyle, the NSTA Senior Director of Competitions, said. “Their groundbreaking research and unwavering curiosity inspire us all, and we are honored to support their academic journeys with scholarships and awards.”



Rabih Jabbour, Ph.D., a research chemist for DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center, echoes that inspiration while not just serving on the judging panel, but during opportunities to speak with, and mentor, students during STEM lab events.



“All parts of the JSHS event provide personal interaction with the students, from roundtable discussions to the oral and poster presentations,” he said. “During the discussions, students are very engaged and ask thoughtful questions, and it’s rewarding to watch how students light up when they talk about their work. The presentations are full of enthusiasm and excitement when the students explain their discoveries, and their confidence in front of the panel of experts is inspiring.”



Christopher Haines, Ph.D., the senior metallurgist for DEVCOM Army Research Lab, has volunteered to serve on the judging panel for both the national and New Jersey Northern region levels for approximately 10 years to do his part in helping DEVCOM grow STEM education and infrastructure.



“I’ve always had a passion for supporting STEM in any way that I can,” he said. “I think the students need to see buy-in from the scientists on the ground level of our labs and centers. I think it helps to have all these judges from DEVCOM genuinely engage with them and genuinely interested in what we’re doing. It’s critical that DEVCOM and similar organizations are allowed to take part in these competitions.”



Kimberly Griswold, Ph.D., an engineer for DEVCOM Armaments Center, similarly recognizes the importance of DEVCOM participation in STEM events and competitions.



“One of the nice things about this event, is that the DoD is really getting exposed to top tier students from each state, and from students who are overseas because their parents are working in Germany, Puerto Rico, Guam, and others,” she said. “It’s also helping students realize that the Army is a lot bigger, and the DoD is a lot bigger, than just what they were exposed to. It’s a great way to show us holistically as an organization.”



Griswold, who has volunteered to serve on the judging panel on both the national and regional levels for approximately 10 years, appreciates the personal side of what events like JSHS are able to offer.



“For me, it’s very fulfilling and it’s a benefit that I gain every year being a part of this event both locally and at the national level,” Griswold said. “It’s very rewarding when you’ve seen the students year after year and they come up to you and they say, ‘I really thought about what you said during our mentor session,’ or ‘I took your feedback during last year’s competition submission and I really worked on it.’ That’s pretty cool that they’re actually listening to you.”



Following the conclusion of the competition, 48 national winners were awarded and, in total, awarded over $190,000 in scholarships and over $10,000 in cash awards.



To learn more about the AEOP, visit https://www.usaeop.com/.



To learn more about JSHS, visit https://www.jshs.org/.