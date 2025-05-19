Fort Bragg Community Gathers to Run, Honor & Remember

Photo By Jason Ragucci | A Veteran sits in an ocean of over 7,000 boots at Hedrick Stadium during the Run,...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | A Veteran sits in an ocean of over 7,000 boots at Hedrick Stadium during the Run, Honor, Remember 5K event; May 17, 2025. The Fort Bragg community came together to honor fallen Service Members and their Families, highlighting the sacrifices made in service to the nation. The Run, Honor, Remember 5K event hosted by the Fort Bragg Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation, held on Armed Forces Day, provided a solemn but meaningful tribute, reinforcing the importance of remembrance and support for surviving families. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Home of the Airborne and Special Operations Forces and the Fort Bragg community, came together to honor fallen Service Members and their Families, highlighting the sacrifices made in service to the nation starting at Hedrick Stadium, May 17. The Run, Honor, Remember 5K event hosted by the Fort Bragg Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation, held on Armed Forces Day, provided a solemn but meaningful tribute, reinforcing the importance of remembrance and support for surviving families.



One of the most moving aspects of the event was the expansive display of 7,300 boots, each representing a fallen Service Member from all branches of the military. This tribute, a tradition for the past 15 years, serves as a stark and poignant reminder of the price of freedom.



“This is my first year managing the boot display,” said Anthony Pugh, Survivor Outreach Services program manager and a retired Army veteran. “Each boot represents a Service Member—combat deaths, training accidents, all losses. Some families even provide an actual boot or personalize them. The purpose is to let survivors know they are not alone. We remember their family member’s sacrifice.”



Pugh, who retired after 23 years in the Army, shared that this initiative holds personal significance for him. “I’ve lost my spouse and daughter. When I’m putting these boots out, I’m thinking of my family members also.”



Volunteers and Survivor Outreach Services personnel began setting up the display on May 16 at 6 a.m., completing the task by 10 a.m. The painstaking effort reflects the deep commitment to honoring these heroes year after year.



For longtime volunteer Beth Dettenmayer, the boot display is more than a tradition—it’s a deeply personal act of remembrance. A retired Womack Army Medical Center nurse and spouse of a retired Special Forces Soldier, Dettenmayer has helped set up the display for the past 10 years.



“I have friends whose spouses and siblings are on the field,” she said. “There are spouses of my friends out here, and even a doctor [from Womack]. Each year, we add more boots and one more boot is too many.”

She hopes that visitors leave the display understanding its significance. “Don’t forget, always say their names,” she urged. “This is the price of freedom.”



Lt. Gen. Greg Anderson, Commander of the 18th Airborne Corps, and Col. Chad Mixon, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, welcomed attendees, particularly surviving family members, and encouraged all present to honor the sacrifices of those who served.



“We celebrate those that joined the military to serve, to defend and protect our nation and our way of life,” Anderson said. “And those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice in doing just that. And it’s very powerful.”



Anderson reflected on his personal connection to the fallen, sharing that he and Mixon had visited the boot display the night before. “My buddies that are out there—Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Soldiers—all stepped up when our nation asked them to,” Anderson said. “Now it’s our turn. Step up into formation now where they stood—serve, help others, protect others, and take care of each other.”



The event concluded with a 5K run, reinforcing themes of remembrance, unity, and reflection among participants. Each runner pinned a bib to their shirt, inscribed with the name of a Service Member who had made the ultimate sacrifice.



The 5K remembrance run became more than just a physical challenge—it transformed into a heartfelt tribute to fallen heroes. Some runners whispered stories to their fellow participants—recollections of courage, moments of camaraderie, and the deep pride that comes with military service. Others carried quiet, solemn reflections; their footsteps were an act of remembrance.



As runners crossed the finish line, the event wasn’t just a race, it was a movement, a living tribute that reinforced the importance of honoring those who served. Their names, spoken, shared, and remembered, echoed beyond the track, ensuring their legacy would endure far beyond the morning’s run.



“This is about more than running,” Mixon emphasized. “Every step we take honors someone who gave their all. We say their names, we share their stories, and we make sure they are never forgotten.”