Marine Corps Installations West Conducts Exercise Semper Durus 2025

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp

Pendleton will conduct Exercise Semper Durus 2025 from May 19 to May 22. This full-scale

regional command training and interoperability exercise is designed to enhance emergency

preparedness and rapid response capabilities across multiple Marine Corps installations in the

southwestern United States.



Participating installations include Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Air Station

Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, and

Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow. The exercise will also involve coordination with key

interagency partners, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Customs and Border

Protection, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, California Department of

Transportation, U.S. Coast Guard, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the

San Diego Law Enforcement Coordination Center.



Exercise Semper Durus 2025 will test a wide range of scenarios to challenge command and

control systems, validate mission assurance plans, and strengthen regional defense capabilities.

The exercise aims to reinforce security, preserve critical infrastructure, and ensure the protection

of personnel through effective crisis response training.



“This exercise is essential for validating our installation protection response plans and ensuring

our region remains resilient in the face of evolving threats,” said Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown,

Commanding General, Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

“By training in realistic scenarios alongside our interagency partners, we ensure a unified,

coordinated response to any crisis.”



The public may observe increased security measures and the presence of emergency response

and force protection personnel throughout the duration of the exercise. While there are no

planned gate or road closures, minor traffic delays are possible.



For the most current information on base access during the exercise, please visit:

https://www.pendleton.marines.mil/Main-Menu/Base-Access/



For media inquiries, contact Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp

Pendleton Communication Strategy and Operations at pendletonmedia@usmc.mil.



-USMC-

