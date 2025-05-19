Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Installations West Conducts Exercise Semper Durus 2025

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Kathryn Lynch 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp
    Pendleton will conduct Exercise Semper Durus 2025 from May 19 to May 22. This full-scale
    regional command training and interoperability exercise is designed to enhance emergency
    preparedness and rapid response capabilities across multiple Marine Corps installations in the
    southwestern United States.

    Participating installations include Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Air Station
    Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, and
    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow. The exercise will also involve coordination with key
    interagency partners, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Customs and Border
    Protection, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, California Department of
    Transportation, U.S. Coast Guard, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the
    San Diego Law Enforcement Coordination Center.

    Exercise Semper Durus 2025 will test a wide range of scenarios to challenge command and
    control systems, validate mission assurance plans, and strengthen regional defense capabilities.
    The exercise aims to reinforce security, preserve critical infrastructure, and ensure the protection
    of personnel through effective crisis response training.

    “This exercise is essential for validating our installation protection response plans and ensuring
    our region remains resilient in the face of evolving threats,” said Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown,
    Commanding General, Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
    “By training in realistic scenarios alongside our interagency partners, we ensure a unified,
    coordinated response to any crisis.”

    The public may observe increased security measures and the presence of emergency response
    and force protection personnel throughout the duration of the exercise. While there are no
    planned gate or road closures, minor traffic delays are possible.

    For the most current information on base access during the exercise, please visit:
    https://www.pendleton.marines.mil/Main-Menu/Base-Access/

    For media inquiries, contact Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp
    Pendleton Communication Strategy and Operations at pendletonmedia@usmc.mil.

    -USMC-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 10:17
    Story ID: 498312
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Installations West Conducts Exercise Semper Durus 2025, by SSgt Kathryn Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton; MCIWEST

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download