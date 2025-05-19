Ceremony marks 80 years since U.S. Army chaplain-led Jewish service

Photo By Capt. Leanne Demboski | U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Gaber, a Jewish chaplain with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Leanne Demboski | U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Gaber, a Jewish chaplain with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission and a guest of honor, stands with Straubing synagogue's Rabbi Mendel Muraiti at a commemoration ceremony, Straubing, Germany, May 18, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the 80th anniversary of a post-World War II Jewish service at the Straubing synagogue for nearly 700 displaced persons. The 1945 Jewish service was led a U.S. Army rabbi chaplain. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski) see less | View Image Page

STRAUBING, Germany – The Straubing synagogue hosted a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of a post-World War II Jewish service led by a U.S. Army rabbi chaplain, Straubing, Germany, May 18, 2025. In 1945, nearly 700 persons displaced from concentration camps gathered in front of the Straubing synagogue in one of the first German Jewish services following the war.



U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Gaber, a Jewish chaplain with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission, attended Sunday's commemoration ceremony as a guest of honor in recognition of the U.S. Army rabbi who led the service 80 years ago.



Hundreds of individuals gathered along the sidewalk and city street to attend the commemoration ceremony. Several officials shared remarks, including Mr. Markus Pannermayr, the mayor of Straubing; Ilse Danziger with the Bavarian State Association of the Israeli Community of Straubing and the Central Council of Jews in Germany; Christian Bernreiter, Bavarian State Minister for Housing, Construction and Transport; Dr. Ludwig Spaenle, Anti-Semitism Commissioner of the Bavarian State Government; and retired pastor Hasso von Winning.



Rabbi Mendel Muraiti led an afternoon Mincha prayer service and recited the memorial prayer in memory of the dead.



“Today was an amazing opportunity for several hundred people of different backgrounds and faiths to stand together demonstrating a future filled with love and hope for each other,” said Gaber. “It was particularly meaningful to me that they ended the program singing Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowin’ in the Wind,’ representing peace and friendship, if we work together to make it happen. I can’t help but be hopeful for the future of the Jewish community and the world when we stand together.”