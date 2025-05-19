Jury convicts soldier of sexually assaulting colleague in Germany

VILSECK, Germany – A military jury found a soldier guilty of sexually assaulting a fellow soldier during his court-martial April 30 at the Rose Barracks Courtroom. The military judge sentenced him to three years in jail for his crime.



Army Sgt. Ladarius Bell, 25, who is a motor transport operator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, was also reduced to the rank of E-1, received total forfeitures of pay and allowances and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.



The victim in this case was another non-commissioned officer in the same unit as Bell. During the trial, the victim described their relationship as “acquainted co-workers.” The two had only previously interacted at work and had never interacted socially until the night when the crime was committed.



On April 20, 2024, the victim invited Bell to come “hang out” in her room along with a few other soldiers at her residence in Grafenwoehr, Germany. At some point in the evening while the other soldiers were out of the room, the victim was doing her laundry when Bell approached her from behind and committed the sexual assault.



During the trial, the victim provided compelling testimony by describing what occurred that evening and also stepped down from the stand to show the members of the panel how she was sexually assaulted.



Her account of the events was corroborated by testimony from the other soldiers who were with the victim and Bell around the time of the assault.



The prosecution team also introduced a text message conversation between the victim and Bell after the fact where Bell made statements apologizing for what occurred.



“This case is an excellent example of the military justice system holding people accountable for their actions,” said Capt. Noah Stochl, prosecutor, Eighth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “The victim, an NCO in the same company as Sgt. Bell, was violated, gathered the courage to report, the government presented an effective case, and Sgt. Bell was ultimately found guilty for his crimes against a fellow soldier.”



“Army CID’s investigation was critical to securing the conviction of Sgt. Bell for sexual assault in Germany," said Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Europe Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Ryan Hall. "We remain dedicated to protecting our Soldiers.”



Bell is currently incarcerated at the U.S. Army Regional Correctional Facility-Europe in Sembach, Germany where he will stay until being transferred to a facility in the U.S. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



The case was investigated by Army CID’s Grafenwohr Resident Agency and prosecuted by Stochl and Capt. Luke Wegzyn, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 7th Army Training Command.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.

