Services Airmen train to sustain mission operations in deployed environments

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Israel Aponte, a services specialist with the 102nd Intelligence Wing, prepares Unitized Group Rations (UGRs) with a Babington burner during Exercise Iron Nomad, a large-scale, three-day training operation on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, May 2, 2025. The exercise provided hands-on experience with critical base support systems, providing Airmen with the skills required to sustain operations in austere environments. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

Services specialists of the 102nd Intelligence Wing conducted deployment readiness training during Exercise Iron Nomad, a large-scale, three-day training operation on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, May 2-4, 2025. During the training event, the Airmen learned how to set up and operate key base support systems, including a Single Palletized Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) and Mortuary Affairs Collection Point (MACP). The exercise provided hands-on experience with critical base support systems, providing Airmen with the skills required to sustain operations in austere environments.



During the event, services personnel trained on setting up and operating the Single Palletized Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) – a compact, mobile kitchen system that plays a vital role in expeditionary support. As part of the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR) concept, the SPEK allows services specialists to sustain combat operations in locations without permanent infrastructure. Services personnel collaborated with Airmen from the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron to secure the fuel and water required for food preparation.

After building up the kitchen, Airmen were trained to operate the Babington burner, which is used to prepare Unitized Group Rations (UGRs). The system enables the delivery of hot meals to up to 500 personnel in two-hour intervals for up to 30 days, allowing deployed units to transition from Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs) to hot, morale-boosting meals in the early stages of deployment.

“The SPEK is used for the initial capabilities, to make sure we’re transitioning from MREs to UGRs. If you didn’t have this, no one would eat,” said Tech. Sgt. Derek Botelho, a services specialist with the 102nd Intelligence Wing. “This kitchen is key to sustaining the mission and keeping morale high.”



The importance of services specialists extends beyond food operations. During the same exercise, Airmen received training on setting up a MACP, using a temper tent. Simulated search and recovery operations were conducted, focusing on respectful recovery of remains, proper identification and execution of administrative duties, all while maintaining dignity for the deceased.



“It’s critical we train on this,” said Botelho. “Every piece of what we do fits into the bigger Air Force mission. We are ensuring that Airmen are well fed and making sure fallen Airmen are taken home with dignity.”



These exercises highlight the critical role that services specialists serve during real-world deployments. From managing field kitchens to supporting lodging, fitness and mortuary affairs, services personnel provide the sustainment capabilities necessary to maintain mission continuity in even the most extreme environments.



“We have to be Airmen ready to fight in any environment—these exercises make sure we are,” said Botelho. “Every Airman needs to know their purpose. Whether it’s cooking meals or handling recovery operations, it all contributes to mission success."