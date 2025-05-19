1-501st Aviation Battalion Conducts Point-to-Point Blood Transfusion Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap | Sgt. Jacob Montgomery, a combat medic with the 501st Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap | Sgt. Jacob Montgomery, a combat medic with the 501st Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division, inserts an intravenous catheter into a simulated casualty as part of a point-to-point blood transfusion exercise during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 18, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany. JMRC is the only overseas combat training center capable of replicating dynamic, large-scale combat operations with NATO Allies and partner forces. It ensures that forces are prepared to operate in complex, high-threat environments while enhancing readiness for potential conflicts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany — Combat medics and medical personnel with the 501st Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division honed their skills in point-to-point blood transfusions May 18, 2025 during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 in Hohenfels, Germany. The training scenario focused on rapidly providing blood to soldiers with simulated critical injuries in a simulated mass casualty event using a "walking blood bank" tactic.



"A point-to-point blood transfusion entails taking blood from one person and ensuring that it's the same blood type or something acceptable for the recipient's blood type," Capt. Aaron Chapman, an air medical physician assistant with the 501st Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division, explained. He highlighted a key advantage: "We have people in our battalion who are typed and screened. We know everyone's blood type so we can call people who we know have certain blood types, that are good donors, to give blood to our patients who are going into hemorrhagic shock due to blood loss."

The exercise involved an autologous blood transfusion, where blood was taken from a patient and then given back to them. British Army Maj. Catriona Kemeny, a general practitioner and medical officer with the 4th Regiment, Army Air Corps, and one of the event’s trainers, noted this allows training for an actual transfusion while minimizing the risk of negative consequences. “The idea is that this simulates real transfusion of blood in an emergency setting, but it significantly reduces the risks of having a blood transfusion reaction if we move blood from one patient to another patient,” said Kemedy

Kemeny also underscored the role of blood in treating critically-injured casualties. "When you have a significant casualty, and they have lost a lot of blood, the best thing that improves that casualty's survival is more blood," she stated. She pointed out the logistical challenges of storing blood and the advantage of utilizing readily available donors. "The idea is that we use a natural resource and deliver that point-of-care blood as quickly and as far forward as we can."

The training aimed to provide practical experience for medical personnel. "The expected outcome of today's event is actually training effects and experience," Kemeny said. "If we can train hard, maybe we can fight easy, so that actually when we have to do it in reality, we're already well practiced."

Looking towards future conflicts, Kemeny highlighted the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine, where significant trauma casualties require blood transfusions. "If we can make our patients survive, we can get them back to fighting fit," she said, expressing enthusiasm for the training and the potential for allied forces to adopt similar practices. "All of us as NATO partners and allies, if we can all do this, then surely we can improve the outcome of our patients." said Kemeny.

Kemeny also drew historical parallels, noting that battlefield transfusions are known to have been used as far back as World War I. “We actually gave patients blood right in the trenches, and that really improves patient survival,” she said.

While front-line blood transfusions have been a success in the past, Chapman stressed the significance of this improved tactic for the future as well. "In today's world, in a large-scale combat environment, we won't have the luxury of someone coming to get us when we want a MEDEVAC," he said. "What that means is when we have guys who are losing a lot of blood, this will help us save those who need that blood using battle buddies, peers, and other people who we know are willing and able to help."



“It's the future of battlefield medical care,” said Chapman.