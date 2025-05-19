FRCE safety record earns recognition from North Carolina Department of Labor

Courtesy Photo | The North Carolina Department of Labor recognized Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The North Carolina Department of Labor recognized Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) with its eighth consecutive Gold Award, the department’s highest workplace safety honor, and two Million-Hour Awards during the state’s 2025 Safety Awards Luncheon in Greenville May 1. Scott Mabry, middle, Occupational Safety and Health deputy commissioner for the North Carolina Department of Labor, presented FRCE Executive Director David Rose, left, and members of the depot’s Compliance and Quality Department with the awards during the ceremony. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Labor recognized Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) for its occupational safety and health excellence with a Gold Award, the department’s highest workplace safety honor, and two Million-Hour Awards during the state’s 2025 Safety Awards Luncheon in Greenville May 1.



This marks the eighth consecutive year that FRCE has earned a Gold Award from the state, highlighting the command’s dedication to upholding safety standards.



The North Carolina Department of Labor’s Safety Awards Program honors public and private organizations that achieve and maintain excellent safety records. To meet the Gold Award standard, an organization must have had zero fatalities during the award year, and also post a days away, restricted or transferred rate at least 50% below the industry average. For FRCE, that means the aircraft maintenance industry. The Million-Hour safety awards are given to employers each time they accumulate 1 million employee hours with no injuries or illnesses involving days away from work.



In addition to the accolades received by the North Carolina Department of Labor, FRCE has also earned recognition from organizations ranging from the Department of Defense (DoD) to the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) for its commitment to safety and occupational health excellence.



In 2024, FRCE was acknowledged by the DoD as the best of the best in terms of safety and occupational health with the Safety and Occupational Health Management System Award for the second time in three years.

The same year, the command was presented with its seventh CNO Aviation Safety Award. This year, FRCE earned its second consecutive CNO Shore Safety Award in the Large Industrial Category.



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.