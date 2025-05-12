Torrance Armed Forces Day Concert 2025

Torrance, Calif.--The United States Army Band provides musical support for the armed forces, and connects the service members to the American people.



Veterans, current servicemembers, and their families share a connection through common experiences that can only be found in the military.



Included in the activities for Torrance Armed Forces Day, the 4th Infantry Division Army Band performed a medley of patriotic music and popular covers to celebrate our armed forces.



“It’s extremely important for us to come out and play for the families given the sacrifices they make on a daily basis while their loved ones are away”, expressed Staff Sgt. Talia Smith, narrator and vocalist. “We are responsible for the morale of the people around us”.



The concert is a musical journey. It has something for all to enjoy. The band played music from the “Star Spangled Banner", to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing”, to today’s top hits.



“We help showcase what’s special about the Army and the military”, said Staff Sgt. Christopher Williams bass guitarist . “We are the bridge between the civilian world and the Army population”.



A diverse crowd attended the show. Children, current service members, spouses, and veterans from different eras filled almost every seat at the James R. Armstrong Theater in Torrance, Calif.



“The performances are always fun. Everyone seems to enjoy themselves, and that’s what it’s all about”, said Smith.



The 4th Infantry Division Army Band serves stateside and abroad increasing morale everywhere they go.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2025 Date Posted: 05.18.2025 Story ID: 498274 Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US