Best in SOLRS: 193rd earns activity of the year for sixth time

MIDDLETOWN, Pa -- The 193rd Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron here was recently awarded the Air Reserve Component Base Logistics Activity of the Year. This marks the sixth time the unit has earned this award, which recognizes one base logistics unit’s accomplishment throughout the past year over the entire Air Reserve component.

Over the past year, the 193rd SOLRS has worked through several innovative programs and functions ensuring the 193rd Special Operations Wing continues to remain ready and responsive. This includes deploying personnel to five locations in support of key operations, while simultaneously managing critical logistics functions at home.

“Our squadron works behind the scenes to keep everything moving,” said the wing’s SOLRS material management superintendent. “Whether it's supplying aircraft parts, managing cargo, or coordinating fuel and equipment, our role is to enable the mission and support the Airmen who carry it out.”

One of the unit’s major contributions over the past year included supporting over 185 airdrops and training eight air crews as part of the 193rd SOW’s aircraft conversion efforts to the MC-130J Commando II.

Another key component that led to the award recognition was vehicles maintenance. With only about one-third of personnel, this division was still able to maintain a mission capability rate of close to 100 percent of vehicles over the past year.

“Our team found ways to resource equipment through other means,” said the superintendent. “By connecting with other units and thinking outside the box, we were able to get the job done on time.”

The squadron also made impressive strides in innovation. The equipment management team introduced new processes that streamlined supply chains and improved responsiveness across the wing.

“We are always looking for ways to improve, whether it’s finding training opportunities, supporting other units, or building stronger Airmen,” the superintendent said.

As the unit looks toward the future, they said they are working to try and build on this foundation of success. They recognize what they have accomplished but are continuing to look for ways to improve.

“We’re proud of this recognition,” said the superintendent. “It reflects the hard work and dedication of every member of our team, always looking for ways to improve and support the mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2025 Date Posted: 05.18.2025 14:12 Story ID: 498267 Location: MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best in SOLRS: 193rd earns activity of the year for sixth time, by SSgt Bela Vaszlavik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.