Cancer Had Not Broken Her

When Cpl. Acasia Lanzaderas heard the words “you may have leukemia” she was sitting in a classroom, surrounded by her peers. The fading sound of her professor’s voice was replaced with the echo of her own heartbeat. For the once-unstoppable Soldier who was in the middle of obtaining her bachelor’s degree, and looking optimistically toward her future in the Army Reserve, the diagnosis felt like life came screeching to a halt.



“I was devastated,” said Lanzaderas. “I felt that the goals that I had set for myself were not going to be accomplished in the way or timeline that I wanted them to.”



Diagnosed in 2022, Lanzaderas, had been experiencing intense and frequent headaches — something not usually associated with leukemia. She initially dismissed the headaches, treating with over-the-counter medicines, but eventually they grew to a point where she couldn’t ignore them. During her third visit to the emergency room, the diagnosis reared its head.



Leukemia — a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infection — began its grueling chapter in Lanzaderas’ life. Chemotherapy replaced the classroom, and the hospital became her new home. Although her form of leukemia stood a high probability of survival with the appropriate treatment, the chemotherapy took a toll on her body and made her a shell of the Soldier she used to be.



In 2024, while still receiving chemo, Lanzaderas decided it was time to start building herself back up again. “For my first workout, I attempted a mock APFT,” Lanzaderas chuckled. “I could only do two push-ups, about 10 sit-ups, and I couldn’t even finish my 2-mile run. It was definitely a wake up call.”



Despite this upsetting realization, Lanzaderas was determined to press on in her pursuit to soldier to 100%. Encouraged by family, friends, and fellow Soldiers, she made strides to return to her pre-diagnosis physical fitness levels.



For months she religiously worked out — during which time she was officially cleared of cancer. After spending six months locked in to returning to her former “normal”, she hit that goal and more — realizing that beating cancer wasn’t the end, it was just the beginning of a new mission.



That mission? To compete in the Army Reserve’s Best Squad Competition — a rigorous, multi-day event testing physical endurance, mental agility, tactical skills, and leadership under pressure. It wasn’t just about winning; it was about proving that cancer had not broken her.



During her brigade’s Best Warrior Competition, a precursor event to the Best Squad Competition, she won runner up. “My brigade sergeant major was like ‘you didn’t necessarily win Best Warrior, but you can still compete in Best Squad, and I would like you to move up with the squad and complete at the Division level’,” said Lanzaderas.



“I threw myself into training,” said Lanzaderas. “I pushed myself as hard as I could go… and the uncomfortable moments? I just pushed through them”.



“I finished my treatment for leukemia in November, and here I am competing in Best Squad,” she beamed.



Corp. Lanzaderas embodies the Army Warrior Ethos. She never accepted defeat. She never quit. “What kept me going is my love for life,” she exclaimed. “My main advice for someone battling something difficult in their lives is to look towards the future. If you have a goal and you’re feeling like it’s not attainable, break it down into smaller tasks. If you feel like you’re making progress, you’ll be motivated to keep on the path,” Lanzaderas said.



Leukemia may have tried to strip away her strength, but it only deepened her resolve. Her story is a testament to the power of grit, faith, and the unwavering spirit of a Soldier who refused to let illness define her destiny.



Lanzaderas holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, and hopes to enter the civilian sector working in pharmaceuticals, with aspirations of seeking higher education for medicinal chemistry.

