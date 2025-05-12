39th Transportation Battalion Change of Command & Change of Responsibility

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — The 39th Transportation Battalion held a change of responsibility and command ceremony at the NCO Field on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on May 16, 2025.

Soldiers, families, and friends honored Command Sergeant Major Kenyon Brown and Lieutenant Colonel Sean Donahoe as they relinquished their responsibilities and command of the 39th Transportation Battalion to Command Sgt. Maj. Teneka Stephens and Lt. Col. Michael Watkins, respectively.

Master Sgt. Emmanuel Bour passed the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Brown, who then passed them to Lt. Col. Donahoe, symbolizing the relinquishment of his responsibility and authority. Lt. Col. Donahoe then passed the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Stephens, entrusting her with the responsibility and authority for the soldiers' and families' health, welfare, and readiness. Command Sgt. Maj. Stephens returned the colors to Master Sgt. Bour. Lt. Col. Donahoe and Command Sgt. Maj. Brown gave departing remarks, followed by welcoming remarks from Command Sgt. Maj. Stephens.

Command Sgt. Maj. Kenyon L. Brown, a Detroit native who enlisted in 2000, holds a bachelor's degree and numerous military qualifications. His assignments include XVIII Airborne Corps and 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command. A veteran of three Iraq and two Afghanistan tours, his awards include multiple Bronze Stars and Meritorious Service Medals, along with foreign decorations and the Order of Saint Christopher.

"This battalion doesn’t just move materials; you move USAREUR-AF forward," said Command Sgt. Maj. Brown. "You make the impossible happen, and you do it day in and day out, without fanfare. Just boots on the ground, hearts in the fight, and engines running."

Command Sgt. Maj. Teneka S. Stephens enlisted in 1999 as a motor transport operator. Her recent roles include 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Distribution Management Center Sergeant Major and United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) Senior Enlistment Advisor. Her assignments encompass various transportation units and staff positions, with three combat tours to Iraq, one to Afghanistan, and a peacekeeping tour in Kosovo. Her numerous awards include multiple Meritorious Service and Army Commendation Medals as a Sergeant Audie Murphy Club member. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees.

In a separate part of the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Stephens passed the colors to Lt. Col. Donahoe, who then passed them to Colonel Matthew Alexander, 16th Sustainment Brigade Commander, symbolizing the relinquishment of authority. Col. Alexander then passed the colors to Lt. Col. Watkins, charging him with the authority to command. Lt. Col. Watkins returned the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Stephens. Col. Alexander and Lt. Col. Donahoe gave remarks, followed by welcoming remarks from Lt. Col. Watkins.

Lt. Col. Donahoe's early career involved transportation roles in Germany, followed by command and staff positions as a captain and a Joint Chiefs of Staff internship. He subsequently served with the 7th Special Forces Group and at United States European Command (USEUCOM), specializing in NATO and nuclear planning. A veteran of two deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, his awards include the Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medals, the Saint Christopher's Medal, the Nijmegen Cross, and the Order of Saint Maurice.

"Command Sgt. Maj. Stephens, you were selected by the Army through decades of growth, maturity, and sacrifice to get here. Make it count," said Lt. Col. Donahoe.

Lt. Col. Michael Watkins, a Virginia State graduate commissioned in 2007, holds two master's degrees. His early service included a deployment to Iraq. He commanded the 295th Quartermaster Company and served at the National Training Center and Army Logistics University. Later assignments included the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and the 39th Transportation Battalion. From 2022 to 2025, he served at USEUCOM in Stuttgart. His awards include the Bronze Star Medal and multiple Meritorious Service Medals. He is a recipient of the Order of Saint Christopher.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2025 Date Posted: 05.18.2025 00:49 Story ID: 498258 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Transportation Battalion Change of Command & Change of Responsibility, by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.