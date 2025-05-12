Army National Guard Honors Secretary of Defense Freedom Award Recipients

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Army National Guard hosted its annual Twilight Tattoo Reception May 15, 2025, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, recognizing the dedication of its Soldiers and the vital support of their civilian employers. The event highlighted the importance of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) program. It included a special presentation of the Secretary of Defense Freedom Award, the highest recognition given by the Department of Defense to employers for their support of National Guard and Army Reserve service.



This year’s Freedom Award recipients were Sherpa 6, Fulton Bank, Core States Group, and Vision Academy Charter Schools. These companies were selected from a pool of nominations based on their demonstrated commitment to supporting their employees’ military service, including providing flexible schedules, continued benefits during deployments, and a supportive work environment.



“We are especially proud to honor our ESGR award winners – employers who go above and beyond to support the military obligations of their Guard employees,” said Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard. “These employers understand that service to country doesn't end at the armory gate or the drill floor. It's a shared commitment – a partnership between our military and communities.”



The ESGR program, established in 1972, develops and maintains relationships between employers and their Guard and Reserve employees, recognizing those who provide outstanding support.



Stubbs emphasized the critical role these employers play in maintaining a strong and ready National Guard. “Our ESGR award recipients are force multipliers. They strengthen our military readiness not with weapons or uniforms, but with understanding, flexibility and unshakeable support,” he said.



The event also served as a reminder of the broader societal impact of National Guard service.



“Our Citizen-Soldiers inspire us,” Stubbs added. “They remind us that the spirit of service doesn't belong to the military alone. It lives in boardrooms, classrooms, hospitals and shop floors across America.”



This year’s Twilight Tattoo Reception underscored the Army National Guard’s commitment to fostering strong relationships with communities and recognizing the sacrifices and contributions of its Soldiers and their supportive employers.

