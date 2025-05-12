Nebraska National Guard participates in the 80th Anniversary of the liberation of Pilsen Freedom Festival

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jamie Syniy | Members of the Nebraska National Guard color guard participate in the Convoy of...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jamie Syniy | Members of the Nebraska National Guard color guard participate in the Convoy of Liberty parade, May 4, 2025, at the Freedom Festival in Pilsen, Czech Republic. The festival celebrates the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Pilsen on May 6, 1945, by American Soldiers in the 16th Armored Division. Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general, and Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, Texas National Guard adjutant general, along with senior leaders from both states traveled to Pilsen to participate in the parade as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Along with the parade, they also attended commemoration ceremonies, wreath laying, and visited the Thank you, America! Memorial and the 17th Fusilier Battalion & 16th Armored Division memorial plaque. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Jamie Syniy) see less | View Image Page

PILSEN, Czech Republic -- Local Czechs of all ages lined up along the parade route much as they had 80 years earlier -- American, Czech and Belgian flags in hand -- for the Convoy of Liberty parade, May 4, 2025, in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

Thirty-five years in the running, the parade is part of a multi-day Freedom Festival that celebrates the Pilsen’s May 6, 1945, liberation. This year’s celebration marked the 80th anniversary of the pivotal event that occurred just two days before the end of World War II in Europe.

In a dramatization of that historic moment, a long line of World War II-era military vehicles and re-enactors in period uniforms moved through the parade, accompanied by members of the current Czech Armed Forces who marched in celebration of their liberation. Also participating were present-day U.S. Army Soldiers and representative of the Nebraska Army and Air National Guard, who helped lead the formation through Pilsen while carrying the Nebraska state flag.

The National Guard presence in Pilsen marked the latest chapter in a long-standing relationship between Nebraska, Texas and the Czech Republic. Since 1993, the Nebraska and Texas National Guard have collaborated with the Czech Republic through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program, which has fostered opportunities to train and support one another.

“Our partnership with the Czech Armed Forces underscores a shared commitment to freedom, security, and democratic values,” said Maj. Gen Craig Strong, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general. “This enduring relationship fosters trust and cooperation beyond military engagements, strengthening both nations’ resilience in these times of uncertainty and global competition.”

“Participating in the Pilsen Liberation commemoration reaffirms our dedication to this alliance and honors the historical ties that bind us,” Strong said.

Over the clapping, waving of flags and shouts of “Děkuju” (thank you) and “Ahoj” (hello) hundreds of Czechs gave their gratitude to the Soldiers and Airmen marching in the parade. Children and adults alike reached out their hands to get high-fives from military members or to shake a passing hand. It was clear the Czech residents still remain grateful for the Soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 16th Armored Division of General Patton’s 3rd Army and the Belgian 17th Rifle Battalion, which liberated Pilsen in May 1945.

It was also abundantly clear the actions of those World War II Veterans are still remembered to this day.

“It gave me an extremely strong sense of pride to be in my dress blues and to be almost a celebrity amongst the locals,” said Tech Sgt. Laura Milburn, non-commissioned officer-in-charge of training in the 155th Operational Support Squadron. She was one of four Nebraska Guard Airmen and Soldiers selected to participate in the Convoy of Liberty. “The whole experience really renewed in me a sense of pride and a sense of accomplishment for being a member of the Nebraska Air National Guard.”

Following in the footsteps of those men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces 80 years later was humbling, said one Nebraska Soldier.

“I felt honored to be a part of the parade because immediately I could see how much the people of Czechia appreciated us being there,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jerromy Cissell, a recruiting and retention non-commissioned officer with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion. “It was almost like we were celebrities, and I know that’s due to what the brave men and women of America did long before my time -- it made me proud to be an American and a Soldier.”

One of the weeklong celebration’s most poignant events occurred before the laying of memorial wreaths in Pilsen’s Peace Square. There, Strong, Texas National Guard Maj. Gen Thomas Suelzer, and other Nebraska and Texas National Guard senior leaders visited with families of World War II Veterans as well as 99-year-old World War II Veteran Harry Humason, who served in the 5th Infantry Division of General Patton’s 3rd Army. This was Humason’s first time back in Europe since the war.

Humason participated in the parade and gave a speech at the “Thank You, America” memorial wreath laying ceremony.

“The small amount of time I spent with Harry Humason was deeply moving,” said Strong. “His reflections on the liberation of southwestern Bohemia and his return to Pilsen after 80 years exemplify the enduring impact of all we have sacrificed and all that we continue to work for.”

Following the visit, the Nebraska and Texas National Guard adjutant generals placed a wreaths at the Warriors and Victims of Wars Memorial, the West Bohemian Aero Club Monument and the Fallen Pilseners of the May Uprising 1945 Monument.

On May 6, 2025, members of the U.S. Armed forces and NATO Armed Forces gathered at the “Thank You, America!” memorial to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe and the liberation of Pilsen.

“What amazes me each time I visit the memorial is how each generation shares the stories and the importance of what happened 80 years ago,” said Strong. “Participating in these ceremonies reaffirmed to me our dedication to honoring the past and strengthening our ongoing partnership and I will endure to share that with everyone I can.”

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shelby Ziegler, a training officer and instructor pilot with the 1-367th Aviation Batallion, had the opportunity to represent the Nebraska National Guard in the color guard participating in the ceremony that day.

“Having the honor to hold the Nebraska state flag in the presence of the (Czech) President Petr Pavel and King Philippe of Belgium was both humbling and profoundly moving,” said Ziegler. “It offered me a meaningful perspective in the broader significance of our service -- not just to the United States, but to our allies and partner nations around the world.”

“It was a powerful reminder that our commitment extends beyond borders, influencing lives and strengthening bonds in ways we may not always see, but are undeniably impactful,” she added.

Throughout the week, one thing was clear: Pilsen remains grateful to the U.S. Soldiers who liberated their city on May 6, 1945, and have not forgotten their sacrifice. This sentiment has been passed down through generations and is celebrated annually during the festival’s commemorative acts. Capt. Eva Dean, a native of the Czech Republic and the Nebraska National Guard State Partnership Program project officer, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of those soldiers.

“Being back in my home country as a U.S. military member for the 80th anniversary of Pilsen’s Liberation was a deeply moving experience,” said Dean, who grew up in Nepomuk, Czech Republic, before moving to the United States. “The experience deepened my appreciation for the legacy we carry forward wearing the uniform and made me even more proud to honor both my Czech heritage and my service in the U.S. military.”