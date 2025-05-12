California Air National Guard Innovation Center Strengthens Homeland Defense with New Relay Site

Photo By Master Sgt. Julianne Showalter | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charles Rodriguez, 163d Attack Wing Hap Arnold Innovation...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Julianne Showalter | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charles Rodriguez, 163d Attack Wing Hap Arnold Innovation Center, California Air National Guard, collaborates on the launch of a software tool designed to streamline personnel readiness management and reduce administrative burdens, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., May 6, 2025. This software is tailored to the 163d Attack Wing needs and is projected to save Airmen an average of 25% of their time, allowing them to focus more on mission-critical tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding) see less | View Image Page

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — The California Air National Guard's 163rd Attack Wing has established a first-of-its-kind command and control (C2) relay site at March Air Reserve Base, a move aimed at cross-domain functionality and access to continuation training.



This continuation training multiplier addresses the growing need for robust and adaptable infrastructure to support the increasingly vital role of the MQ-9A in domestic operations.



"This new C2 relay site represents a significant leap forward in our ability to utilize the MQ-9's unique capabilities for missions here at home," said Col. Joshua Assayag, 163rd Attack Wing deputy commander. "By bridging the gap between classified and unclassified data streams, we are ensuring seamless coordination and information sharing between our aircrews, commanders and interagency partners during critical domestic events."



The development of this groundbreaking C2 relay site was spearheaded by the Hap Arnold Innovation Center (HAIC), the 163rd Attack Wing's innovation hub. The HAIC, established in response to California's devastating 2013 Rim Fire, has evolved into a center of excellence for developing and deploying innovative solutions to complex homeland defense challenges.



Central to the new C2 relay site's capabilities is the HAIC-developed RPA Data Hub, a revolutionary platform that transcends typical C2 functions. This dual-use hub facilitates cross-classification communication for C2 purposes while simultaneously streamlining the dissemination of critical MQ-9 data and live video feeds to operational centers and leadership.



Previously, limitations in existing infrastructure posed significant challenges to conducting classified and unclassified MQ-9 operations within the continental United States. The 163rd Attack Wing overcame this obstacle by leveraging and upgrading existing network architecture to create a secure and reliable C2 relay site. This allows aircrews at any ground control station to access continuation training resources, regardless of location, eliminating reliance on the previous, overtaxed system. The improved access ensures aircrews all over the globe can maintain proficiency and remain mission ready.



"The MQ-9 is a critical tool for domestic operations, but its effectiveness hinges on secure and reliable communications," said Raymond Blucher, cyber support superintendent. "Our team developed an innovative solution that not only guarantees these vital communication links but also allows us to share real-time video feeds from the MQ-9 with first responders and decision-makers. This capability, a first for the MQ-9 community, was successfully demonstrated during multiple exercises over the last year and continues to be highly successful."



This technological achievement was rigorously tested initially during Exercise Whiskey Fury, a joint operation that showcased the system's efficacy in facilitating seamless communication and data sharing between multiple units and agencies, including the Tennessee Air National Guard's 118th Wing, the MQ-9 Reaper System Program Office, the Air National Guard's innovation accelerator (ARCWERX) and defense contractor Sigma Defense Systems. Since Whiskey Fury, the 163d has repeatedly leveraged the Data Hub, enabling Airmen across the Air National Guard to execute vital continuation training and maintain peak readiness.



"The RPA Data Hub represents a paradigm shift in how we leverage remotely piloted aircraft for domestic operations," said Maj. Adam Lucero, HAIC director. "This technology not only enhances our real-world response capabilities but also allows us to conduct more realistic and effective training exercises, ensuring our aircrews are always prepared to meet the demands of any mission."



The 163rd Attack Wing and the HAIC remain committed to developing and fielding cutting-edge solutions that enhance the Air National Guard's ability to respond to contingencies on American soil. This new C2 relay site stands as a testament to our decade-long commitment to homeland defense as the HAIC celebrates 10 years of innovation in 2025.