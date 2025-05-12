Kirtland honors legacy of Lt. Gen. Marquez

Kirtland Air Force Base rededicated Marquez Park during a ceremony honoring the life and legacy of Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez, a trailblazer in Air Force logistics and maintenance, and a proud son of New Mexico.



The event brought together members of Team Kirtland, local leaders, and community members to recognize the enduring contributions of Gen. Marquez, whose name has long been associated with innovation, mentorship, and service both in uniform and in retirement.



“Thank you for joining us today for this special occasion as we rededicate Marquez Park in honor of an Air Force legend — Lieutenant General Leo Marquez,” said Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “It is truly fitting that this space, dedicated to community, family, and service, bears the name of a man who embodied all those values throughout his life and career.”



A native of Albuquerque and a graduate of the University of New Mexico, Gen. Marquez rose through the ranks of the Air Force and eventually served at the highest levels of strategic leadership. Widely known as the “Godfather of Maintenance,” he implemented sweeping reforms that transformed how the Air Force equips and supports its warfighters. His influence continues to be felt in logistics and sustainment operations across the Department of the Air Force.



“Lieutenant General Marquez was a pioneer in Air Force logistics and maintenance,” Power said. “He shaped how we sustain and equip our Airmen for mission success.”



But for many, Gen. Marquez’s impact went beyond his achievements in uniform. After retiring from active duty, he remained a prominent presence in Albuquerque and at Kirtland, serving on community boards, mentoring emerging leaders, and advocating tirelessly for military families.



“General Marquez wasn’t only a brilliant strategist — he was a mentor, a family man, and a proud New Mexican,” said Power. “He never forgot his roots, and he gave back to his community at every opportunity.”



For Col. Power, the moment carried personal significance. His own father worked closely with Gen. Marquez, and the rededication served as a reminder of the powerful influence that military mentorship and leadership can have across generations.



“Marquez Park will continue to be a place where families gather, where children play, and where Airmen can reflect — all in the spirit of a man who dedicated his life to integrity, service, and excellence,” Power said. “The names we read on memorials aren’t just words — they’re legacies. They’re the stories we pass on to future generations.”



The park, located on the southeast side of Kirtland AFB, has long been a hub for family outings, unit functions, and morale-building events. Following recent updates to its grounds and facilities, the rededication ceremony renewed its role as a cornerstone of the base community — now bearing even deeper meaning.



As the ceremony concluded, guests were invited to tour the revitalized park and reflect on the legacy of the man whose name it bears.



“May his legacy continue to inspire us all,” Power said.

