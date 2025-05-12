New Hampshire Army National Guard Hosts 2025 Cyber Yankee Training Exercise

Photo By Sgt. Kelly Boyer | Members of the 136th Cyber Detachment, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Kelly Boyer | Members of the 136th Cyber Detachment, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, participate in Cyber Yankee, the joint defensive cyber training exercise, May 14, 2025, at the Edward Cross Training Complex, Pembroke, N.H. Blue Team 2 was composed of cyber professionals from the New Hampshire and Vermont National Guards, along with members of the Salvadoran Army, New Hampshire’s partner nation through the State Partnership Program. Together, they worked to counter a simulated cyberattack on critical infrastructure, strengthening regional coordination and international collaboration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

The New Hampshire Army National Guard’s 136th Cyber Security Detachment hosted more than 330 participants from across the military, government, private industry, and allied nations who converged at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H., for Cyber Yankee 2025, a two-week cyber defense exercise held May 5–16.



Now in its 11th year, the Defensive Cyber Operations exercise simulated a large-scale cyberattack on critical infrastructure across New England. The event aimed to strengthen whole-of-government coordination and sharpen the response capabilities of military and civilian cyber defenders.



Led by Lt. Col. Matt Dupuis of the New Hampshire Army National Guard, serving as director, with Col. Cameron Sprague of the Connecticut National Guard as deputy director, the exercise brought together 240 military personnel, 20 government officials, 35 private-sector experts, and 40 international partners.



“As global cyber threats continue to escalate, exercises like Cyber Yankee remain essential to U.S. national defense,” said Dupuis. “With our expanding scope of threats, growing list of partners, and emphasis on real-world applicability, Cyber Yankee stands as a model for whole-of-government cyber response.”



The scenario, executed entirely within the Department of Defense’s Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE), revolved around unattributed cyberattacks on fictional utilities. In the first week, participants received role-specific technical training.



In the second, five joint and multinational Blue Teams defended simulated infrastructure networks while interacting with role-players acting as corporate CIOs and IT staff. Red Team adversaries provided realistic opposition, while White Team observers ensured training remained focused and adaptive.



Participants included National Guard cyber units from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont, alongside members of the U.S. Marine Corps. Government agencies such as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Department of Energy, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts also played key roles.



Private sector and international partners from Albania, the Bahamas, El Salvador, Kenya, Paraguay, and Uruguay enhanced realism and strengthened multinational collaboration.



Among the newest participants was Spc. Jonathan George, a cyber operations specialist with the 136th, who recently transferred from the infantry and took part in Cyber Yankee for the first time.



“This exercise has been a really valuable experience where I’m learning a ton,” George said. “It’s great to be part of a large-scale event that feels realistic and to put my knowledge into practice.”



For the first time, the U.S. Space Force joined Cyber Yankee, integrating seamlessly with National Guard teammates and allied partners. The exercise allowed Space Force cyber operators to refine skills, collaborate with experienced units, and bring back new tools and insights to their active-duty mission sets.



“It’s been very validating to see that our technical capabilities are up to par, and this exercise has given us the opportunity to operationalize what we’ve learned,” said 1st Lt. Kayla Santos, deputy mission planning cell chief with the 65th Cyberspace Squadron, U.S. Space Force. “Even more valuable has been learning how to report up, manage information, and communicate effectively across larger, joint teams. That’s been huge for a small, newly structured unit like ours.”



She added, “Overall, I’d say this has been an incredible experience.”



On May 14, Cyber Yankee hosted a Distinguished Visitors Day featuring remarks from Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, adjutant general of the New Hampshire National Guard, and keynote speaker Maj. Gen. Teri Williams, special assistant to the director of the Army National Guard for cyber matters, to close out the exercise.



“This exercise is really about building two critical things: communication and trust,” said Williams. “When the bad day comes, it’s the relationships forged here, across military, civilian, and international partners, that will make us ready and able to respond together.”



As the cyber domain continues to evolve, Cyber Yankee 2025 reinforced the importance of integrated, adaptable defense; cohesive, team-based, multi-organizational responses; and the lethal protection of critical infrastructure and national security interests.



“This exercise is about more than just cyber proficiency, it’s about building the trust and coordination we’ll need when it matters most,” said Dupuis. “From junior soldiers to international partners, everyone will walk away better prepared to defend our infrastructure together.”