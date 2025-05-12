Sailors Spark Student Interest in Healthcare Careers at W.T. Sampson Career Fair

Photo By Emily McCamy | Lt. Cmdr. Nolan Carter, a certified emergency nurse and certified hyperbaric...... read more read more Photo By Emily McCamy | Lt. Cmdr. Nolan Carter, a certified emergency nurse and certified hyperbaric registered nurse, demonstrates basic lifesaving techniques and chest compressions to students at W.T. Sampson Elementary High School during a career fair, April 3, 2025. Carter, along with other U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay staff, volunteered to share medical knowledge and inspire future careers in healthcare. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Sailors volunteered at the W.T. Sampson Elementary High School career fair, engaging with students and sharing insights into various medical professions, April 3, 2025.



Representatives from optometry, preventive medicine, medical-surgical nursing, labor and delivery nursing, radiology, and dental services staffed informational tables, sharing their experiences and answering questions about their field of work.



Lt. Trey Ketchum, optometrist and community event coordinator, ensured hospital staff members were aware of the volunteer opportunity.



“In such a remote location, it is great to see W.T. Sampson utilize local resources,” Ketchum said. “Virtual college and career presentations are a fortunate product of the times we live in, but it is tough to beat in-person, hands-on discussion with a subject matter expert. That's what we were able to provide.”



The career fair offered a platform for students to explore potential career paths while interacting with professionals who also happen to be active-duty service members.



Hospitalman Ngoc Nguyen a radiology technician, talked about the critical role of imaging in diagnosis and treatment, explaining the technology used to support medical teams.



“I shared insights into daily responsibilities, the technology used, and the crucial role radiology plays in early detection and treatment planning,” said Nguyen. “To make the experience interactive, I incorporated sample images and case studies to demonstrate how radiology helps solve medical ‘mysteries.’ This hands-on approach helped attendees better understand the value of imaging and inspired curiosity about careers in the field. Overall, I aimed to foster interest in radiology and clarify how it contributes to modern, patient-centered healthcare.”



Medical-surgical and labor and delivery nurses shared their experiences in patient care, illustrating the diverse opportunities within the nursing profession. They emphasized the rewards of supporting patients through various stages of treatment and recovery.



“I brought a few [visual aids] to help explain how the body works during labor, including one using a balloon and a ping pong ball to simulate how contractions help move the baby through the birth canal,” said Lt. j.g. Christina Randle, a labor and delivery nurse. “It was a fun and simple way to help students visualize what actually happens during delivery.



“Most of the students were more interested in the hand-on stuff than anything else,” Randle continued. “They loved trying on the fake pregnancy belly and playing with the dilation models. Their questions were mostly playful and curious – like how far the cervix dilates, what contractions feel like, and how we stay calm during intense situations.”



The event underscored the hospital’s commitment to community engagement and education, inspiring students to consider careers in healthcare and fostering connections between military personnel and the local community.



“Participating in the career fair was a really rewarding experience,” Nguyen said. “I enjoyed sharing my passion for radiology and helping others learn more about the field. It was exciting to see how curious and engaged people were, especially when they realized how important imaging is in diagnosing and treating patients. Talking with attendees helped me become more confident in explaining what we do in radiology and why it matters. Overall, it was a great opportunity to connect with others, promote the field, and reflect on how meaningful this work truly is.”