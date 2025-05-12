227th ASOS Casing of the Colors Ceremony

Photo By Senior Airman Connor Taggart | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Roske, 227th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS)...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Connor Taggart | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Roske, 227th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) commander, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Donohoe, 227th ASOS superintendent, right, fold the flag while Master Sgt.Victor Petrilli, 227th ASOS first sergeant, holds the guidon during a Casing of the Colors and Bronze Star Medal award ceremony at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, May 4, 2025. The Casing of the Colors Ceremony marks a transition of a unit, whether that be inactivation, relocation, or deployment. The Bronze Star is awarded to service members who distinguish themselves by heroic or meritorious achievement or service in a combat zone. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Connor Taggart) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.J. – The 227th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) participated in a Casing of the Colors ceremony for their transition to the 108th Wing at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, May 4, 2025.



The Casing of the Colors is a ceremonial farewell marking the transition of a unit, be it inactivation, relocation, or deployment.



“The 227th has stood at a pillar of tactical excellence,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Robbins, commander of the 177 FW. “The 227th Air Support Operation Squadron, a unit whose legacy is written not only in its language, but in the lives it touched, the missions it supported, and the warriors it trained.”



The 227th ASOS has been in operation for more than 10 years at the 177 FW, with more than 20 of the unit’s Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) serving in the global war on terrorism, on every continent on earth except Antarctica and Australia.



The 227th has transitioned to the 108th Wing as the 227th Cyber Operations Squadron (COS), as of April 1, 2025.



Members of the 227th ASOS, also known as ‘Berserkers’, have a few options. They could test for the cyber field and be transferred over to the 227th COS, transfer to a different Air Force Specialty Code, or retire from their military service. With the help of the 177 FW, members had until April 1st to pick which option they wanted.



“Each and every Berserker has exhibited maturity, decision making and mental and physical endurance necessary to meet any challenges you are presented with,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Roske, commander of the 227th ASOS. “As you start your new careers outside the 227th ASOS, do so with your head held up high.”



The ceremony was held in conjunction with a Bronze Star Medal award ceremony for Staff Sgt. Justin Kahill, 227th JTAC, for his meritorious service while deployed to CENTCOM.



Roske expressed his thankfulness for the support, from the Wing and the New Jersey National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, during this historic transition.



“While the 227th ASOS may close its doors, the memories, bonds and legacy we built will never fade,” said Roske. “No matter where the mission takes us next, the observer spirit lives on in each of us.”