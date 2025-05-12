Capt. Nathan Luther Assumes Command of Submarine Squadron 17

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwendelyn Ohrazda | Capt. Nathan Luther relieves Capt. Chimi Zacot as commodore of Submarine Squadron 17...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwendelyn Ohrazda | Capt. Nathan Luther relieves Capt. Chimi Zacot as commodore of Submarine Squadron 17 as Rear Adm. Christopher Nash, commander of Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, presides during a change of command ceremony held at the Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor chapel, May 16, 2025. SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. SUBGRU-9’s subordinate commands include Submarine Readiness Squadron 31, Submarine Squadrons 17 and 19, eight SSBNs, two SSGNs, and four SSNs homeported in the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwedelyn Ohrazda) see less | View Image Page

SILVERDALE, Wash. - Capt. Nathan Luther relieved Capt. Chimi Zacot as commander of Submarine Squadron 17 (CSS-17) during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, May 16. Rear Adm. Christopher Nash, commander of Submarine Group 9 (SUBGRU-9), presided over the ceremony.



CSS-17 comprises seven Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines and is responsible for deploying 40% of the nation’s accountable nuclear warheads. Under Zacot’s leadership, CSS-17 completed its first forward-deployed exchange of command in Guam and its first armed air escort with helicopters.



In July 2023, USS Kentucky (SSBN 737), assigned to CSS-17, made the first port visit to South Korea by an SSBN in over 40 years. “Today, potential adversaries across the Pacific Rim seek to upset the rules-based international order that enables the trade, development, and prosperity the region enjoys,” Said Nash. “The U.S. The Navy's persistent presence in the Pacific writ large, and Kentucky’s visit to Busan in particular, reminds our competitors and our allies that the United States commitment to peace in the Indo-Pacific is strong, consistent, and enduring.”



Beyond these operational successes, Zacot strengthened the squadron’s long-term readiness by improving submarine material condition, enhancing physical security, and advancing talent development and retention across the SUBGRU-9 enterprise.



"I want to thank each of you – the Sailors, the chiefs, the officers, and the families – for your unwavering commitment to that mission," Zacot said. "I want to acknowledge that the true strength of this squadron lies not in any one individual, but in the collective effort of each of you and the teams that you lead. It is your dedication, your professionalism, and your willingness to sacrifice that makes Submarine Squadron 17 one of the best in the fleet. The single greatest asset we have here in Bangor is the teamwork that we have among the people in this room."



A Sacramento native and Stanford University graduate, Luther previously served at sea as executive officer of USS Nevada (SSBN 733) Gold Crew and as commanding officer of USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) Blue Crew. Under his leadership, Henry M. Jackson completed three strategic deterrent patrols and received both the 2020 U.S. Strategic Command Omaha Trophy and the CSS-17 Battle Efficiency Award.



Ashore, Luther has held several leadership roles, including director for special operations for Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet; deputy commander of CSS-17; and most recently, chief of the Nuclear Operations Division on the Joint Staff.



“For all of you serving on Squadron 17 crews, I want you to know that I believe three things are true about you: You operate the world’s most powerful weapon system, to accomplish the nation’s most important defense mission, under the most challenging operating conditions,” Luther said. “Those truths will drive me to do everything I can to support your development as battle-ready leaders. It is my great privilege to serve you as your commodore.”



CSS-17, along with Squadron 19 and Submarine Readiness Squadron 31, are subordinate commands to SUBGRU-9.



SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative control over assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest, providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply, and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. The group also manages nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington.