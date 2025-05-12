Fort Bragg Thrift Store Marks Historic Transition to ASYMCA Operations

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Bragg Thrift Store Manager, Anna Prospero, cuts the ribbon outside the thrift...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Bragg Thrift Store Manager, Anna Prospero, cuts the ribbon outside the thrift store with her staff and ASYMCA’s Chief of Staff, Charlie Williams. The Fort Bragg Thrift Store, a cherished fixture to the home of the Airborne and Special Operations Forces community for nearly seven decades, officially transitioned to operation under the Armed Services YMCA in a ribbon cutting event on May 16, 2025. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - The Fort Bragg Thrift Store, a cherished fixture to the home of the Airborne and Special Operations Forces community for nearly seven decades, officially transitioned to operation under the Armed Services YMCA in a ribbon cutting event on May 16.



The thrift store traces its roots back 68 years to the Fort Bragg Officers’ Wives Club, which founded it as a nonprofit dedicated to supporting military personnel and their families. Over the decades, the store has evolved under different management groups while continuing its mission of service. Among its contributions, it has provided scholarships, partnered with various organizations—including the American Red Cross and Army Womack Hospital—and maintained a steadfast presence in Fort Bragg’s charitable landscape.



The store is in a historic building off Woodruff Street that once served as a mule barn. Since relocating to its current site in 2006, it has undergone renovations and operational improvements. With ASYMCA now leading its management, further upgrades—such as a "facelift" to the store and a revised drop-off location are expected.



ASYMCA, an organization with a national presence across military bases, is dedicated to offering free and low-cost programming to military families. The thrift store’s revenue will now directly contribute to expanding the ASYMCA services, enhancing its impact on the Fort Bragg area.



ASYMCA’s Chief of Staff, Charlie Williams, praised the Fort Bragg team for its commitment, highlighting similar expansions across ASYMCA locations, including new childcare centers, waiting rooms, and family services. He noted that partnerships like the one between ASYMCA and the thrift store are essential for long-term success.



“Partnerships happen because they're nurtured, and they're paid attention to, and people engage, and those relationships grow and blossom,” said Williams. “I'm very happy to see the relationships here at Fort Bragg growing and blossoming as they are.”



Fort Bragg ASYMCA Executive Director, Jeremy Hester, admitted he had initially expected the thrift store to make major improvements but was impressed by its well-run operations. He also assured attendees that the thrift store will continue operating efficiently, with its dedicated staff and volunteers playing a crucial role in its success.



Despite the change in management, the thrift store remains committed to supporting Fort Bragg families through various assistance programs:



• Baby and Me Program: Provides essential items for expectant mothers with a Military ID.



• Community Outreach Program: Supplies resources to local nonprofits aiding the military community.



• Hand in Hand Program: Assists soldiers facing hardship, offering household items and emergency support.



• Army Community Services Partnership: Helps those who do not qualify for traditional emergency housing.



• Saver Saturday: Allows military families to receive free clothing items during monthly giveaways.



The event featured heartfelt acknowledgments of the thrift store’s staff, including Thrift Store Manager Anna Prospero and Thrift Store Floor Supervisor Clea Frazier.



“We have 11 girls strong on our team and they are the heart of our Thrift Store staff,” said Prospero. “Without them, our store would not run smoothly”



To commemorate the occasion, Charlie Williams presented a special Armed Services YMCA coin featuring a historical coffee wagon—symbolizing the organization’s origins from the Civil War era when volunteers provided sustenance to troops. The event concluded with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, followed by facility tours and discussions on future initiatives.



With ASYMCA now overseeing operations, the Fort Bragg Thrift Store is poised for continued growth, ensuring its legacy of service remains strong.



For more updates on community programs and ways to support the thrift store, visit https://fortbragg.asymca.org/ and on social media https://www.facebook.com/asymcathriftshop.