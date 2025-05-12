Former SMA Grinston Champions AER Program in Hawaii, Emphasizing Soldier Readiness

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Retired Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston visited the 25th Infantry Division in Hawaii this week, highlighting Army Emergency Relief’s (AER) financial assistance programs that are crucial in maintaining the Army's readiness and supporting warfighters across the Pacific region.



During his visit, the former SMA and now CEO of the organization, Grinston conducted multiple briefings with leadership and Soldiers, emphasizing how AER directly strengthens the force through comprehensive support programs.

"What I'd really like everyone to understand is who we are and how we help Soldiers," said Grinston. "We have programs for basic needs, assistance with PCS moves, workforce development, and scholarships. I want everyone to know about who we are and how we help Soldiers and their families."



The AER program, the only official nonprofit of the U.S. Army, is dedicated to providing financial assistance to Soldiers and their families since 1942, and continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of today's Army. Grinston outlined several significant improvements to the program in 2025.



"The biggest change we have right now is the online application," Grinston explained. "Soldiers can now go online, fill out all applications, upload documents, sign through DocuSign, and receive payments through PayPal and Zelle."



This streamlined digital process represents a major advancement in accessibility, ensuring Soldiers can receive assistance quickly during critical times, which directly impacts unit readiness and the Army's lethality.

Another significant development coming later this year will expand eligibility to more service members.



"Our goal by the end of the year is to add the Army Reserve," said Grinston. "Currently, we support active duty, retired Soldiers and their families, National Guard and Reserve Soldiers on Title 10 status over 30 days. We're working to include Army Reserve members full-time without requiring Title 10 status."



When asked about donation options, Grinston encouraged multiple pathways for Soldiers to contribute.



"You can fill out the Form 4908 for an allotment, donate at your AER office, or visit ArmyEmergencyRelief.org and click 'donate' to use a credit card or ACH payment. Even just a dollar a month at AAFES makes a difference."

The CEO's visit to Hawaii marks the first stop on a tour that will continue to Korea, underscoring the global reach of the AER program and its importance to forward-deployed forces in the Pacific.



By supporting Soldiers' financial stability and removing distractions caused by financial hardship, the AER program directly contributes to the Army's strategic objectives of maintaining combat readiness and enhancing lethality. As Grinston emphasized throughout his visit, a Soldier focused on the mission rather than financial concerns is a more effective warfighter.



For more information on AER assistance or to donate, visit ArmyEmergencyRelief.org.

