CNIC Commander Visits NSA Naples, Praises Team for Dedication to Mission

NAPLES, Italy — Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), completed an official visit to U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, May 14, underscoring the base's increasing strategic value as a forward-deployed operational platform supporting the fleet and NATO allies.



The visit allowed Gray, who oversees 10 regions and 70 installations, to engage with the NSA Naples team that supports over 8,000 military community members and more than 50 supported commands stationed onboard the installation.



Gray, a former commanding officer of NSA Naples, commended the crew during an all hands call, higlighting their hard work in providing air and port operations, emergency services, and essential quality of service programs to ensure stability for the fleet, joint, and allied forces operating in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



"I want to extend a special thank you to our uniformed personnel, U.S. civilians, and, most importantly, our local [Italian] nationals, for their dedication to keeping the base operational," Gray said. “We must continue developing better ways of doing business in order to meet critical warfighting functions and ensure that every dollar spent yields maximum benefit to our warfighting and warfighters.”



Gray highlighted the Navy's ongoing commitment to investing in its shore facilities and installations, citing some notable accomplishments, such as the establishment of 24-hour fitness centers and upgrades to unaccompanied housing units onboard NSA Naples.



"We've made some positive initial changes, but there's still progress to be made,” Gray said. “We will continue to build on the significant strides already made towards improving quality of service for Sailors and their families.”



Accompanied by NSA Naples Commanding Officer Capt. John Randazzo and Fleet and Family Readiness staff, the CNIC commander also toured key facilities that supports quality of life, including the unaccompanied housing units, fitness center, bowling alley, and liberty centers.



"Vice Adm. Gray's engagement with our crew coupled with his focus on quality-of-life initiatives, like the barrack upgrades, clearly demonstrates a commitment to the wellbeing of our personnel and their families," said Randazzo. "These improvements are essential to maintaining readiness and morale, which directly support the fleet and ensures mission success."



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base host to more than 50 separate commands and approximately 8,500 personnel. The base provides a forward-deployed operational platform to the Fleet, enables the warfighter, and supports the family. It supports U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. SIXTH Fleet, NATO, and Combatant Commander's strategic priorities by providing air and port operations, force protection, emergency services, logistical and administrative capabilities, and essential quality of life products and services to the Fleet, joint and allied forces to ensure stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



