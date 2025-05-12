Gulfport Native Serves Alongside Sailors at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay

Photo By Emily McCamy | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dejon Watson, a native of Gulfport, Mississippi, serves...... read more read more Photo By Emily McCamy | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dejon Watson, a native of Gulfport, Mississippi, serves with 60th Medical Support Squadron alongside sailors at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Watson, a biomedical equipment technician has been in the Air Force for five years. see less | View Image Page

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dejon Watson, a native of Gulfport, Mississippi, serves with 60th Medical Support Squadron alongside sailors at U.S. Naval Hospital (NH) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



Watson is a 2016 graduate of Harrison Central High School and a 2018 graduate of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College with an associate's degree in general studies. Additionally, Watson graduated from Universidad de Cadiz in 2019 with a Spanish Foreign Language Certification and from Air University's Community College of the Air Force in 2024 with an associate's degree in biomedical engineering.



Watson joined the Air Force five years ago.



"I grew up watching my cousins, uncles, great uncles and my grandfather come home in uniform with stories of traveling all over the world helping other people," Watson added. "I joined the Air Force because I also wanted to be a part of something greater while helping others."



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Air Force are similar to those found in Gulfport.



"My mother, who also happened to be my fourth grade English teacher, instilled in me the quote, 'Knowledge is power,'" Watson said. "With every year, those same words cut deeper than the year before, especially during my time in the military. Learning new skills, words, and technologies immediately opens doors to new possibilities and pushes me forward in networking and job excellence."



Today, Watson serves as a biomedical equipment technician on temporary duty supporting U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.



"I manage and assist work orders for equipment throughout the hospital," Watson said. "I’ve worked on defibrillators, environmental machines and pharmaceutical refrigerators. It’s cool that my job doesn’t limit me to the hospital; I’ve worked across the base. My job is important because we are the backbone of every patient-led department. The hospital uses technology and medical equipment to treat people every day. If the equipment breaks, the patient can’t be helped. We fix equipment as quickly and efficiently as possible. We can’t afford to get it wrong.”



Watson's job at Guantanamo Bay is both unique and rewarding.



“It's weird not seeing other Airmen," Watson said. "I feel like I stepped into another realm. There are many similarities, though, so the differences I do find give me plenty of ideas to bring back to my own unit. Normally, when we have large, expensive equipment, we would call in technicians from that company to do the work. But those techs can’t always come to a secluded area like Gitmo, so sometimes we have to call them so they can talk us through what we need to do."



“My favorite thing about this job is how many people I get to meet," Watson added. "In a medical job, you typically work in one section, but I get to work across every section as I fix medical equipment. It’s helped me network and has offered me opportunities that I may not have had if I had a different job. For instance, I spoke about wanting to travel at my home duty station. Someone came to me and asked me, ‘Do you want to go to Cuba?’ When I heard about it, I thought it was a joke at first because people knew I wanted to travel. When they told me I was going somewhere with beautiful beaches and was a smaller hospital where I could get to know everyone, it seemed like a great opportunity.”



Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.



Watson supports a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



Watson has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



"One of my proudest accomplishments in the Air Force would be earning recognition by the squadron commander for the Meritorious Service Award at David Grant Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base," Watson said. "Moreover, I was ecstatic upon learning that the Airmen I supervise gained accolades and positive recognition from award packages I wrote. These achievements remind me of my purpose in the military."



Watson can take pride in serving America through military service.



"Personally, serving in the Air Force always comes back to helping and serving others," Watson said. "Everyone has different strengths and weaknesses, but by working together, we fill those weaker spaces with another's forte, creating an indestructible unit where we can all rise together, bettering ourselves and our communities."



Watson is grateful to others for making an Air Force career possible.



"I want to thank all my supervisees first," Watson said. "Their kindness reversely motivates me to be a better leader, better Airman and simply a better person than before and lifts my spirits every day. I would also like to thank Technical Sergeant Lowery, who has been an incredible mentor by teaching me patience and initiative over the last three years. Finally, I want to thank my mother and siblings for all their support."



“I’d come back to Guantanamo Bay for sure," Watson added. "The people have been the best part of this mission; everyone is outgoing.”