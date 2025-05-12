First Group of DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class Guided-Missile Destroyer Sailors Receive Ship Control Systems Training at NSWC Philadelphia Division

Photo By Phil Scaringi | Sailors attached to USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) were the first group from the DDG...... read more read more Photo By Phil Scaringi | Sailors attached to USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) were the first group from the DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers to receive Ship Control System Training at the DDG 51 Land Based Engineering Site (LBES) at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD). (U.S. Navy Photo by Phil Scaringi/Released) see less | View Image Page

Sailors attached to USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) were the first group from the DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers to receive Ship Control System – Government (SCS-Gov) Software Training at the DDG 51 Land Based Engineering Site (LBES) at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD).



The training at the LBES offered DDG 51-class Sailors the opportunity for pre-installation familiarization with upgraded steering control software and hardware utilizing shipboard equipment that mimics what is onboard the ship class.



“What we have learned over the years is how critically important training is to the safe operation of these billion dollar warships. We want to make sure that these Sailors are not only prepared to fight, but also come home safe to their loved ones. That’s what we do at NSWCPD,” said NSWCPD’s DDG 51 Class Ship Control System Training Team Lead Paul Orvis.



“The lab is an authentic mock-up of an actual destroyer bridge, with the hardware and software that they will operate on their ship. We can simulate actual faults and failures, etc. The students are mystified at first when they enter the lab. The set-up is impressive and their perspectives are invaluable,” Orvis added.



The SCS-Gov software provides steering and propulsion interface control. The system was originally developed for aircraft carriers to address technology obsolescence and reduce variance, but has since become the common cross-platform solution for the U.S. Navy to improve standardization, performance, and reliability. SCS-Gov is being integrated and installed on Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers with DDG 119 being the first outfitted with these new hardware and software components.



NSWCPD’s DDG 51 Ship Control System branches have the mission of being the In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) for Ship Control Systems and the Software Support Activity for inherently government developed and managed software products that support both the SCS-Gov and the other ship controls systems variants – Integrated Bridge System (IBS) and Integrated Bridge and Navigation System (IBNS). Each of the variants provides steering and propulsion interface control.



“Our extensive experience in support of the fleet through continued SCS software development, testing, installation, and training, allows our engineers, technicians, and trainers to provide 24/7 support to fleet assets,” Orvis said. “This DDG 51 LBES test facility, and the work being accomplished within it is undoubtedly making a tremendous impact to the future of the Navy. This test site is key to future developmental efforts and ultimately supporting the Navy’s fleet.”



The Sailors who participated went through a training evolution comprised of classroom sessions and briefs plus hands-on learning.



“Training the crew of DDG 119 here at LBES represents a significant milestone in the curriculum development and overall facilitation process. We have a brand new build of steering control software built for the DDG 51 class destroyer, with a look and feel that differs from what these crews are accustomed to,” Orvis said.



This introductory training event allows the crew to not only gain exposure to upgraded SCS-Gov software and hardware components, but to also provide invaluable end-user feedback on SCS-Gov, ISEA-generated curriculum, and overall training vision and approach.



“DDG 119 is the very first destroyer of the class to integrate the new software and it’s important to get the crew’s perspective as that will hopefully have a positive ripple effect on subsequent SCS-Gov training events as fleet training is paramount to mission readiness and success.” Orvis said.



Alexandria Ward, an industrial and systems engineer from the Human Systems Integration (HSI) department at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD), assists with software design.



“The key takeaway is to ensure that Navy Sailors get the systems, hardware, and software they need to safely operate within the Navy. We want to make sure that Sailors are taken into consideration during training and that we analyze their feedback,” Ward said.



Quartermaster Third Class Petty Officer Norwood Kendal, who is responsible for USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) navigation, expressed his appreciation for the training received by the Sailors.



“The feedback from our crew has been extremely positive. I feel like the lab in Philly has been amazing to see how the software works,” Kendal said. “You can put your hands on the equipment without having to be out at sea where it is a little more dangerous. The trainers are extremely knowledgeable and helpful and break everything down for us.”



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.