Walking the Halls of Giants: Lessons from Kisling NCO Academy

Imagine yourself as a seasoned noncommissioned officer (NCO). The U.S. military says you are the technical expert in your field. You probably lead a team of NCOs who lead teams of their own. For better or worse you have found your day-to-day rhythm when you receive a Warning Order “Airmanship 600 Class 25-C.” It reads like a Kool-aid flavor, launched from a firehose that you prepare yourself to chug. The Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy (KNCOA) at Kapaun Air Station, Germany is where you are headed.



“Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force (CMSAF) (Ret.) Kaleth O. Wright was an instructor at Kisling, CMSAF (Ret.) JoAnne S. Bass and CMSAF David A. Flosi were both students here,”

said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tyhae Willocks, KNCOA commandant. “As an institution, we seem to produce a significant amount of greatness when it comes to enlisted leaders.”



The Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) is the second level in the continuum of Air Force Enlisted Professional Military Education. It is preceded by Airman Leadership School and is a prerequisite for the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy.



According to Air University, the overall goals of NCOA are to develop the leadership capability of NCOs with relevant and solution-focused leadership attributes to successfully lead teams, strengthen their organizations culture, solve problems collaboratively, and expand their understanding of the Air Force’s role in joint operations to achieve national strategic objectives.



“We are here to educate joint enlisted warfighters,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Biley, KNCOA instructor, Thunderbolt Flight. “We try to ensure there is a varied experience by making sure the specialties are evenly distributed across the flights and allow individuals to engage with someone they may have never encountered.”



Some of the class's specialties include aircraft maintenance, security forces, medical, air traffic control, communications, finance, munitions, and many more. Blending the career fields among the flights also benefits breaking down barriers between wrench turners and desk workers by exploring their different leadership styles and reaffirming each member’s valuable contribution to the mission.



“This class reminds you of what the role of a leader is supposed to be, and gets you back on track in terms of how to lead,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Drake Morvant, KNCOA flight leader, and 100th Maintenance Group quality insurance inspector.



“There was a very impressive breadth of material that we covered that opened my eyes to some new concepts that I'm sure will stick with me long into the future,” said U.S. Navy AG1 Brady Reynolds, KNCOA flight leader, and weather forecaster. “The camaraderie aspect of it is just a world apart from what I got from previous classes. Overall, it's been a great experience and well worth my time, and I'm very appreciative of the opportunity.”



NCOA isn’t just another checkbox on the promotion path, it’s a deliberate step forward in shaping how NCOs lead. It’s where team leadership meets joint warfighting, and where strategic thinking stops being a buzzword and becomes a responsibility. This course pushes NCOs to rise beyond their technical roles and prepare for the broader demands of mission leadership.



“Without this course, there are a few things that I would have never considered as far as what it means to be an NCO and specifically at the Technical Sergeant level,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Vincent Coleman, KNCOA student, and U.S. Air Forces in Europe headquarters terminal procedures specialist. “So I think it's nothing but beneficial for people to attend the course.”



With each graduating class, Kisling NCO Academy strengthens the backbone of the U.S. Air Force, ensuring that tomorrow’s enlisted leaders are prepared for the challenges ahead. The most recent graduates of class 25-C now join the ranks of leaders shaped by Kisling’s legacy, charged not just with maintaining excellence but advancing it.



“This class has been eye-opening and humbling. It has forced me to look at who I am as a leader, where I need to improve, and how much of an impact I have on those around me,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Paola Bernal, KNCOA student, and 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron Laboratory section chief. “More than anything, it reminded me why I wear this uniform and what it truly means to lead Airmen.”