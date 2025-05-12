Army innovating in Europe, Transforming in Contact with armor and more new drones

Photo By Spc. Deliah Cottle | U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2-7 Infantry Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Deliah Cottle | U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2-7 Infantry Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, waits for the mobilizations of the resupply in order to participate in the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative during Operation Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels, Germany, May 15, 2025. Allies and partner nations train together to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve their warfighting readiness, tactical proficiency, and integration. see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany – The U.S. Army takes Transforming in Contact to the next level this week with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in a U.S.-led, 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC) multinational exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany.



Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 features the first armored brigade combat team to go through a combat training center rotation under the Transforming in Contact modernization initiative.



The Army aims to accelerate the way combat formations test, adopt, and fight with innovative technologies while working seamlessly with NATO and partner nation forces.



Building off the success of previous Transforming in Contact (TiC) efforts with light infantry units, this phase expands the scope and scale of the initiative by incorporating two divisions, two Stryker brigade combat teams, two armored brigade combat teams, and members of the National Guard. The 1st ABCT, known as the “Raiders,” is one of the first mechanized units to execute the TiC process, making them the vanguard for armored modernization across the force.



The exercise integrates U.S. forces with NATO allies and partner nations to validate interoperability while incorporating next-generation battlefield capabilities. Systems involved include advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS), counter-UAS, and electromagnetic decoys. These innovations strive to enhance survivability and lethality in large-scale combat operations.



Soldier feedback remains paramount to the TiC process. Equipment and tactics tested during Combined Resolve 25-2 will be evaluated by troops on the ground, with their input directly informing capability development documents and future fielding decisions.



The 1st ABCT’s participation in TiC is structured around four key phases: adapting how the unit fights, integrating emerging technologies, reorganizing formations to suit mission needs, and rapidly incorporating new capabilities as they become available. This iterative method of analysis and adaptation reflects a broader organizational effort to outpace threats through operational agility and informed decision-making.



“Raider Brigade is spearheading the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative and experimenting with new capabilities to enhance battlefield effectiveness while deployed to Europe,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, Commanding General, 3rd Infantry Division. “The lessons learned through this exercise will help inform the Army how an armored brigade combat team fights on future battlefields.”



Units training at JMRC experience a full repetition and return to home station at a higher level of readiness, prepared for large-scale combat operations. Their exposure to a training environment informed by lessons learned from Ukraine drives continuous adaptation to modern threats and innovation with new technologies at all levels yielding a more-capable, combat-ready force for global deterrence.



As U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George recently emphasized, “We had to change — and we had to change at a speed that we’re not used to.” Through Transforming in Contact, 1st ABCT and its partners are answering that call, ensuring America’s armored forces are ready, relevant, and resilient for whatever challenges lie ahead.