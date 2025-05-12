Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba – The crew aboard the New Orleans docks in a shallow, unimproved port. The sun beats down on the small crew navigating the Caribbean Sea. They work tirelessly to fix engines, moore lines and move cargo to the right places.



This is a crew of soldiers, not sailors.



The New Orleans is a Landing Craft Utility 2031 and is operated by soldiers assigned to the 329th Composite Watercraft Company, currently deployed to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



LCUs are used by the U.S. Army to transport cargo and personnel between hard-to-reach places. At NAVSTA GTMO, LCU’s serve as the primary transportation between the leeward and windward sides of the island and keep the Joint Task Force Southern Guard mission afloat.



“Our mission is to support wherever the military can’t reach with traditional ports,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Miller, the first mate aboard the Landing Craft Utility 2031. “And at Guantanamo Bay, we’re the ones making sure people and equipment get where they need to be.”



Miller has served on several Army vessels. He said the LCU can move through just nine feet of water, making it perfect for tight, shallow or rough shores. It’s a mix of hauling, sailing and soldiering all in one job.



“We’re the Army’s best-kept secret,” Miller said. “A lot of people don’t even realize the Army has boats.”



For young soldiers like Private First Class Christian Colby, a seaman assigned to the 329th CWC, their first mission at NAVSTA GTMO showcases the versatility of the Army’s maritime units.



“When I joined, I didn’t expect to be operating a crane on a ship or learning engine maintenance out at sea,” Colby said. “But it’s the kind of job where you’re always doing something new. You learn quickly and everyone helps each other.”



That camaraderie is what matters. Life aboard the LCU means hot days, tight spaces and always working toward the same goal. The engineers, deckhands, cooks and medics all know each other’s duties and do what is needed.



Miller said the experience of leading a small crew in such close quarters has helped him grow as a noncommissioned officer.



“It’s a tight-knit community and everyone pulls their weight,” Miller said. “You don’t just lead, you're right there with them in the engine room with them or cooking for the crew during lunch.”



With limited Army watercraft units left in service, missions like the one at Guantanamo Bay are becoming more visible to senior leaders and more vital to joint force operations.



“A lot of people don’t realize how much we do behind the scenes,” Colby said. “But out here, you see it every day. We keep the mission moving.”



From moving cargo across the bay to standing ready for missions across the globe, Soldiers of the 329th CWC are not just supporting the Army’s mission, they are driving it forward.

