DeCA, NASCAR, Commissary, Fort Gregg-Adams, Fort Gregg-Adams News 2025

By Ericka Gillespie

Fort Gregg-Adams Public Affairs



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — NASCAR driver Justin Allgaier rolled into the installation on Wednesday to unveil a new patriotic paint scheme on his No. 7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet — this time with a special twist.



The event, held at Fort Gregg-Adams Commissary and hosted by DeCA supplier Unilever, featured a life-size racing car simulator wrapped in the new livery. The scheme proudly sported the Defense Commissary Agency logo, which will also appear on Allgaier’s car during the May 24 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway — just ahead of Memorial Day weekend.



“This partnership with DeCA and Unilever means a lot, especially going into Memorial Day,” Allgaier said. “It’s a way for us to honor the military community and thank them for their service and sacrifice.”



Families and fans gathered for a festive afternoon that included face painting, a balloon animal artist, live DJ music, prize giveaways, and a food station offering free deli sandwiches, chips and drinks.



Allgaier, a veteran driver with more than a dozen career wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will carry the DeCA logo into competition at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where patriotic paint schemes are a Memorial Day tradition.



“This is more than just a paint scheme,” Allgaier said. “It’s about recognizing the men and women who serve — and making sure they know they’re appreciated both on and off the track.”

