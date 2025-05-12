Corps of Engineers announces Lake Ashtabula campsite availability changes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is adjusting weekday camping availability at its Lake Ashtabula campgrounds near Valley City, North Dakota, due to staffing shortages.



Campgrounds impacted include Eggert’s Landing, East Ashtabula Crossing and West Ashtabula Crossing. The sites will be closed during the weekdays and will remain open on weekends, Friday through Sunday, and summer holiday weekends. These changes will take effect June 1. Summer holiday weekend open dates are as follows:



o Fourth of July Weekend: June 30 - July 13

o Labor Day Weekend: August 21 - September 1



Any existing reservations impacted by these changes will be refunded in full.



Mel Rieman Recreation Area campground will remain open 7 days a week.



The modifications to the campground season weekday availability allows USACE to continue to offer quality recreational opportunities during the peak summer season with the limited staff available.



The Lake Ashtabula camping season is open now through September 30.



The Corps of Engineers is the nation’s leading federal providers of outdoor recreation. The St. Paul District operates 49 recreation areas, ranging from public boat landings along the Mississippi River to visitor centers at our locks to full-service campgrounds.

